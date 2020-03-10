SubioMed Corporation Announces New Board Appointments

MedTech Industry Veterans Join Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SubioMed™, Inc. (“SubioMed” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics™ technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced that it has expanded its board with the addition of two highly respected and accomplished board members.

SubioMed welcomes Mr. Gary Peterson and Mr. Michael McBrayer. Effective, February 19, 2020 both Mr. Peterson and Mr. McBrayer joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Peterson has over 45 years of experience in the medical device, health services and finance business. Recently he was President of Greyledge Technologies, a fee-for-service company providing physicians leading edge regenerative medicine biologics, located in Vail, Colorado. Prior he was Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for the Steadman Philippon Research Institute and Chief Administrative Officer for the Center for Regenerative Sports Medicine, Vail, Colorado. Gary has been on numerous public and private company Boards, founded and managed several venture funding organizations and had operating roles in companies including Angiomedics as its co-founder, and significant marketing roles at Cardiac Pacemakers, Inc.

Mr. Michael McBrayer, Senior Vice President of DJO Global (DJO), the largest medical and consumer orthopedic brace and support company in the world will join the board. Mr. McBrayer has distinguished himself through 34 years in the medical device business. Michael started his career in 1986 in the medical device business and rapidly progressed upward through various levels of sales and business development roles in the DJO organization and is currently the Senior Vice President of Business Development. Michael has been instrumental in various product development projects and programs that have been significant contributors to DJO’s success as the world leader in support and bracing technologies. He has also been a significant contributor in various acquisitions and business changes over the years. Additionally, Michael is well respected in some of the most highly regarded medical associations and societies in the U.S. and abroad to include many academic related associations. Michael recently was awarded the “Lifetime Achievement” Award at DJO, a highly coveted award.

Patrick Kullmann, Chief Executive Officer of SubioMed, Inc., stated, “We are very pleased to make this announcement as part of our strategic plan of continuously increasing our leadership and experience capabilities of the Board of Directors. Gary Peterson and Michael McBrayer bring the highest level of experience in the industry and in the funding and operating spaces. We could not be happier with these two gentlemen joining the board.”

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide. SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing technology invented by Dr. Barry Butler DPM. Dr. Butler has been in practice 28 years and is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS).

For more information on SubioMed, please visit our website at www.subiomed.com.

About SubioMed

SubioMed™ is pioneering the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics™ technology aimed at improving lower extremity biomechanics and its effect on the skeletal structure during human locomotion.