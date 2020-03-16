Breaking News
SubioMed Corporation Appoints New Chairman of the Board

GlobeNewswire

Veteran MedTech Industry Leader and CEO Named Chairman

MINNEAPOLIS, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SubioMed, Inc. (“SubioMed™” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics™ technology addressing critical elements of gait and balance, today announced that it has appointed veteran Medtech industry leader Patrick Kullmann Chairman of its board of directors. 

Mr. Kullmann assumed the role of Chairman in addition to his duties as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 19, 2020. Kullmann is Co-founder of SubioMed and previously served in leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson, Boston Scientific and Medtronic and multiple start up medical technology companies. Most recently, he served as President and COO for publicly listed Medovex Corp.

Patrick has also served as a member of the board of directors for several companies in the past and has been a featured presenter in the U.S. and the EU on topics of MedTech startup topics. Highly qualified and accomplished in the startup space with a proven track record of success in the medical technology field. Patrick is the author of the book “The Inventors Guide for Medical Technology” and is a Fox Business News network contributor. SubioMed is his eighth start up. He has successfully team raised funding in private and public markets.

Barry Butler, DPM, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of SubioMed, Inc. stated, “We are very pleased to make this announcement as part of our strategic plan of continuously increasing our leadership and experience capabilities of the board of directors. Patrick Kullmann has served the company very well since its formation and will continue to service very well in this new and additional role as Chairman of the Board.”

Butler continued, “Mr. Kullmann the highest level of experience in the industry and in the funding and operating spaces. We could not be happier with this latest appointment coming on the heels of the two newly appointed board members, Mr. Gary Peterson and Mr. Michael McBrayer.”

Physical issues surrounding biomechanics of the lower extremities are a leading cause of morbidity and mortality effecting millions of patients worldwide.  SubioMed intends to address this problem by commercializing technology invented by Barry Butler DPM. Dr. Butler has been in practice 28 years and is board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Surgery (ABPS) and a Fellow of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (FACFAS). 

About SubioMed

SubioMed™ is pioneering the invention and development of Suspension Biomechanics technology aimed at improving lower extremity biomechanics and its effect on the skeletal structure during human locomotion. For more information, please visit our website at www.subiomed.com.

Contact

Mr. Patrick Kullmann 
Chief Executive Officer 
(763) 516-1029
[email protected] 

