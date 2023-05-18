The annual awards recognize the best and most innovative products in software development, cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning

Boston, MA, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foundry’s (the media, data, and martech division of IDG, Inc.) InfoWorld , the technology media brand committed to serving as the leading voice in emerging enterprise technology, today announced that nominations are open for the 2023 Technology of the Year Awards. This prestigious annual awards program recognizes the most innovative products across a range of categories in software development, cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning.

The InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards are open to any product in an eligible category that has been generally available during the past calendar year. Products must be available for sale and supported in the US to be eligible to enter. Winners will be selected based on innovation, capability, quality, and value to users.

Categories for the 2023 Technology of the Year Awards include:

Developer tools

DevOps

Containers

Serverless

Databases

BI/analytics

AI/ML

Finops/cloud cost management

Cloud infrastructure services

Cloud security

Cloud compliance/governance

“For 23 years, the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards have showcased the best and most innovative products across the information technology landscape,” said Doug Dineley, Executive Editor of InfoWorld. “We look forward to seeing this year’s nominations for the best in software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and ML/AI—and celebrating the winners.”

Nominations for the InfoWorld Technology of the Year 2023 awards are now open, and the deadline for submissions is June 30th, 2023 at 5:00 PM Pacific Eastern Time. Click here to enter .

For questions regarding the awards program, please contact InfoWorldAwards@foundryco.com. Finalists will be announced in September and winners will be publicly announced in November 2023.

CONTACT: InfoWorld Awards infoworldawards@foundryco.com