SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Cognyte Software LTD (NASDAQ: CGNT) (“Cognyte” or the “Company”). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Cognyte common stock between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until May 1, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

According to the complaint, on December 16, 2021, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, issued a “Threat Report” based on results from its months-long investigation into the surveillance-for‑hire industry, revealing that Cognyte (along with six private companies) regularly targeted, without their knowledge, journalists, dissidents, critics of authoritarian regimes, families of opposition, and human rights activists around the world, and collected intelligence on these people by manipulating them to reveal information and/or by compromising their devices and accounts, in violation of Facebook’s multiple community standards and Terms of Service. As a result, Meta disabled Cognyte’s ability to use its platforms, shared its findings with security researchers, other platforms, and policymakers, issued Cease and Desist warnings, and alerted the nearly 50,000 individuals who were believed to be targeted to help them strengthen the security of their accounts.

