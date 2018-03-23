Submitting of the financial report for 3 months period of 2018

JSC Ditton pievadķēžu rūpnīca is going to submit its unaudited financial report for 3 months period of the year 2018 on 31 May 2018.
R.Zarāns
Chairman of the Management board
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- JSC “Rīgas juvelierizstrādājumu rūpnīca” Draft resolutions of the regular meeting of shareholders on 25.04.2018. - March 23, 2018
- Global Guava Puree Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% over 2017-2025, owing to the innovations in flavors of Guava Puree across the globe - March 23, 2018
- Metrospaces Announces Delay of Filing of Financial Statements Until Next Wednesday, March 28th 2018 - March 23, 2018