Growing Requirements to Decrease Opex and Enable Cross Network Merging Fueling Demand for Subscriber Data Management

Rockville, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR, in its recently published research report, reveals that the global subscriber data management market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 30 billion by the end of 2033. Worldwide demand for data management systems is expected to surge at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Rising use of mobile services along with increasing demand for VoLTE and LTE technologies are projected to contribute to bolstering demand for subscriber data management (SDM) solutions.

Subscriber data is an important asset for various network carriers across the globe as it can be utilized to optimize applications and provide personalized services based on subscriber preferences.

Get Free Sample Report to Grow Your Profit Margin:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8512

Subscriber Data Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2033 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.5 % Market growth 2023-2033 US$ 30 Billion Market structure Fragmented Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nokia Corporation, Amdocs Inc., Openwave Mobility Inc., Juniper Networks, Procera Networks Inc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

These factors are estimated to open the doors for new and highly targeted services and applications. Therefore, taking advantage of subscriber data is predicted to lead to additional sustainability, customer retention, and revenue for the target industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global subscriber data management market stands at a valuation of US$ 6.5 billion in the year 2023.

Worldwide demand for subscriber data management solutions is expected to reach US$ 30 billion by the end of 2033.

The global industry is predicted to balloon at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033.

North America is estimated to hold a significant share of global market revenue during the assessment period (2023 to 2033).

“Rising number of mobile users & smartphones, increased subscribers’ demand for VoLTE & LTE technologies, and growing adoption of IP (Internet Protocol) systems and network function visualization (NFV) are having a significant impact on the demand growth for subscriber data management systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=8512

Increasing Number of Smartphones and Requirements for LTE & VoLTE Technologies

Growing use of smartphones along with the rising demand for VoLTE and LTE technologies is estimated to generate opportunities for industry players. Owing to the rising count of subscribers and the requirements for consolidating users’ data are increasing for the analysis and gathering of detailed information about consumers. The adoption of SDM solutions is increasing at a significant rate in telecom companies to reduce expenses of network operation by applying high-per-node capacity.

New developments in subscriber data management solutions, including cloud, network functions virtualization (NFV), etc. are estimated to benefit communications service providers (CSP). SDM solutions ensure more effective services while enhancing cloud capabilities beyond wireless communications.

Lack of Confidentiality and Delayed Reaction Time Hampering Market Expansion

Lack of trust and confidentiality among target end users is estimated to put an adverse impact on the adoption of subscriber data management solutions. Moreover, delay in reaction time owing to a centralized database is projected to limit the adoption of industry solutions in the coming 10 years.

Winning Strategies

Key industry players are adopting various strategies, including acquisitions, mergers, and others to maintain their positions around the world.

For instance,

Cisco, in June 2021, entered into a partnership with Vodafone India Limited to automate and simplify the network to support 5G and 4G use cases and to provide a better-quality experience to its consumers. For this, Vodafone Idea is taking initiative to deploy the Ultra Packet Core of Cisco across India to accelerate digital transformation.

Key providers of subscriber data management solutions include Ericsson, Huawei Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Nokia Corporation, Amdocs Inc., Openwave Mobility Inc., Juniper Networks, and Procera Networks Inc.

Segmentation of Subscriber Data Management Industry Research

By Deployment: Cloud-based On-premise

By Network Type: Mobile Networks Fixed Networks

By Solution: Policy Management Identity Management Subscriber Data Federation User Data Repository

By Enterprise Size : Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application: Fixed Mobile Convergence Mobiles Voice Over IP & Video Over IP Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/8512

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the subscriber data management market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on deployment (cloud-based, on-premise), network type (mobile networks, fixed networks), solution (policy management, identity management, subscriber data federation, user data repository), enterprise size (large enterprises, small & medium enterprises), and application (fixed mobile convergence, mobiles, voice over IP & video over IP, others), and across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Key Questions Covered in the Subscriber Data Management Market Report

What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?

At what rate will the global Subscriber Data Management sales grow until 2033?

Which are the factors hampering the Subscriber Data Management demand?

Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry during 2023-2033?

Which are the factors driving sales in the Subscriber Data Management Market during the forecast period?

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market Share: The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market share was valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment.

Data Annotation Tools Market Size: The global data annotation tools market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2032. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn by 2022-end, and is expected to reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032.

Data Catalog Market Sales: The global data catalog market is valued at US$ 700 million in 2023 and is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 5 billion by 2033, increasing at a stupendous CAGR of 21.7% from 2023 to 2033 (forecast period).

Data as a Service (DaaS) Market Demand: Improved Data Quality, Agility, and Financial Flexibility are benefits driving demand for Data as a Service (DaaS) Market. Agility is a significant benefit of DaaS which tends to decline time to market.

About Fact.MR

We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.