Substance Abuse News Provider Completes Page for Pregnant Women

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TheRecover.com is a leading news publication that focuses on recent drug news stories. The online resource has completed a page for pregnant women who suffer from substance abuse. Because of the opioid epidemic there have been many pregnant women and new mothers accused crimes when they or their newborns tested positive for controlled substances. Some states like Tennessee and a few others take this issue very seriously. One federal judge added six years to a woman’s meth-manufacturing sentence because she was pregnant.

The fact is that when a woman becomes pregnant and is currently drinking alcohol or using drugs they should stop immediately. This is easier said than done for some, and finding options for proper care can be challenging. Some treatment centers will only accept pregnant women in the first trimester, and some drug treatment centers do not accept them at all. This is not because they don’t want to help; they just don’t have a program that could help them. For example, an opiate detox while pregnant can be dangerous for the mother and the unborn child, and someone trained with this type of patient should be present.

There are a multitude of health issues that affect the unborn child. Many birth defects can occur if the pregnant mother has a substance abuse problem. A women who is struggling should seek a rehab for pregnant mothers and find out what type of treatment is available to them. The new page from The Recover offers addiction and pregnancy statistics as well as a long list of useful information about this serious issue.

The rise of drug abuse in the country has also brought the rise of pregnant women on drugs. Women who find themselves in this boat should check with their insurance company to find out what type of coverage they have, and those who don’t can look to state funded programs.

