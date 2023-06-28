NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Subtext , an award-winning texting platform that connects media companies, brands, artists and creators to their audiences, today announced the appointment of Eric Reisch as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Sales. In this role, Eric will lead the sales and revenue team, with the goal of driving new growth opportunities for the company.

Eric brings nearly 20 years of experience in the digital marketing and technology space, having held leadership roles at Wpromote, a digital marketing agency, and Conductor, an enterprise SEO and content marketing platform. His proven track record of scaling sales across emerging, mid-market and enterprise markets makes him an invaluable addition to the Subtext leadership team.

“While many technology organizations are downsizing and narrowing their market focus, Subtext is investing in the growth of our business, our team and our clients. The high demand we’re experiencing in the market signals tremendous growth potential for us,” said Mike Donoghue, Co-founder and CEO at Subtext. “With Eric on board, we are poised to solidify our standing in key verticals and explore new business opportunities.”

As Eric steps into the new role, his top priority is to capitalize on the existing growth momentum within current verticals including media and publishing, the creator economy and music, while leveraging insights to drive go-to-market strategies in expanded areas. He plans to use the knowledge gained from the sales front-lines to empower Subtext to continue to build on existing customer service strategies.

“Creating genuine engagement and exceptional experiences between creators and their audiences has never been more vital. Subtext is delivering a beautifully simple and unique solution for hosts to connect, engage, and learn from the audiences they have worked so hard to build. The potential to deliver this experience in new ways and across new categories is exciting,” said Eric Reisch, Senior Vice President of Sales at Subtext.

About Subtext

Subtext is an award-winning conversation platform that connects publishers, creators, and brands with their audiences through text messaging. By making direct connections with their audience, Subtext customers have the ability to communicate one on one or at scale. Subtext customers include Sony Music, The Washington Post, Penguin Random House, USA Today Network and IRONMAN.