A large suburban Philadelphia county has joined dozens of other local governments around the country in suing the oil industry, asserting that major oil producers systematically deceived the public about their role in accelerating global warming.
Bucks County’s lawsuit against a half dozen oil companies blames the oil industry for more frequent and intense storms — including one last summer that killed seven people there — flooding, saltwater intrusion, extreme heat “and ot
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Minnesota Gov. Walz taking ‘State of the State’ address on the road - March 26, 2024
- Georgia senators again push conservative aims for schools - March 26, 2024
- Jackson, Mississippi casino proposal dies in legislative committee - March 26, 2024