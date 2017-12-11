Subway bomber wounds self, three victims in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) – A Bangladeshi man set off a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded New York City commuter hub during the morning rush hour on Monday, officials said, immediately calling it an attempted terrorist attack.
