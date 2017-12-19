Subway® Feeding Food Banks Everywhere in Saskatchewan

REGINA, Manitoba, Dec. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Throughout the month of November 2017, Subway® guests were asked to make a donation to their local food bank. Generosity abounds and because of these donations, Subway® Franchisees of Saskatchewan have collected $11,997.90 for the Food Banks in Manitoba.

Starting early in November 2017, on the heels of National Sandwich Day, Subway® guests throughout Saskatchewan were asked to support food banks in the province by donating to their local food bank when paying for their Subway® meal.

Corporately, Subway® Canada has added $9,349.79 to the customer contributions, bringing the total for the 2017 donation to the remarkable $21,247.69.

With the purchasing power of the Food Banks of Saskatchewan, each dollar donated becomes $3 in food for the clients using the services of the food banks and agencies located throughout the province. The Subway® of SK donation will buy $63,743.07. 00 in food for hungry people living in Saskatchewan.

All funds donated will stay in the neighbourhoods in which they were collected, making this a true “neighbour helping neighbour” campaign.

Food banks in Saskatchewan respond to over 30,000 requests provincially for services per month, half of those requests benefiting school aged children. With the much-needed cash donations, Food Banks of Saskatchewan can purchase fresh, nutritious foods like fruits, vegetables, eggs, dairy and protein; all essential to good health, particularly in growing children.

“We could not be more appreciative of the support provided by the management, staff and of course, the caring customers of Subway® locations across the province.” Says Steve Compton, Executive Director, Food Banks Saskatchewan. He goes on to say, “The proceeds raised by this incredible campaign will ensure that provincial food banks are able to help those in need in the communities we serve through the winter months.”

About SUBWAY® of SK – In the 134 Subway® restaurants in Saskatchewan, fresh-made sandwiches are prepared by Sandwich Artists. Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 37 million combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily. The world’s largest restaurant chain serves nutritious and delicious subs, soups, and salads at more than 44,000 restaurants in 113 countries. The Subway® experience is also delivered online at www.Subway.com.

About Food Banks SK – Food Banks of Saskatchewan is the provincial association of food banks working together to build, support and strengthen relationships with the community to better serve and advocate on behalf of hungry and food insecure people across Saskatchewan. Food Banks of Saskatchewan, through member food banks also delivers programs and services that provide education, supports and services that strengthen and motivate those we serve to individual and family independence.

