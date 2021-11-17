Success Financial Team Named a Top Digital Business Consulting Provider in 2021

Nationally renowned business consulting provider Success Financial Team shares insight on why many small businesses fail and what to do to build a strong, successful, and sustainable business.

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Success Financial Team has recently been recognized as a Top Digital Business Consulting Provider in 2021. Many small businesses fail, but with Success Financial Team, they and their clients have gone from strength to strength.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics reveals that approximately 20% of small businesses fail within the first year, 30% within the next year, and about half will not make it past five years. And yet, hundreds of thousands of new businesses are started every year in the USA by entrepreneurs who want to take this risk and be the leader of their own business. The independence, control over decisions, flexibility, and ability to follow one’s passions are just some of the reasons why this is an attractive option.

Of course, it is often a difficult path with a high chance of failure, challenges, and stress that comes from entrepreneurship and there are many obstacles to overcome. And even though many business founders tend to report higher levels of satisfaction and happiness after they started their own businesses, it is important to remember that operating a successful business requires the right know-how.

To avoid early pitfalls, smart business owners turn to those with experience, expertise, and knowledge to help start up or run a business. Success Financial Team, a nationally renowned business consulting provider, has been able to help businesses grow and expand their market reach through their digital marketing services. Furthermore, through Success Financial Team’s extensive business coaching programs, many budding entrepreneurs and business start-ups have already learned systematic approaches and strategies on how to build up a strong and sustainable business.

According to Success Financial Team, when looking at the data, there tends to be a few patterns that emerge as to why businesses fail. The most common problems are when someone develops a product or service first, and then goes right into a business WITHOUT investigating the market to see if that product or service already exists (or is even needed). While new markets can be created and plans can go awry, it is still better to go into the market with some understanding and plan for the future.

Other problems include too little financing, becoming too rigid with business plans, or even expanding too fast. However, one of the biggest problems is related to presence, whether physical location or online presence, and lack of marketing to the right potential customers. A bad store location (or website) that negatively impacts business prospects is a danger to any business, and developing a strong online presence early on is especially important – and should be the top priority of any new business.

Success Financial Team have also been helping their clients develop a combination of skills and knowledge that enable them to easily adapt to changes and stay ahead of the competition. Always remember that the road to success is a long journey and success does not happen overnight. It is the outcome of hard work, the right attitude, and the proper approach. As Jeff Bezos of Amazon once said, all it took to be an “overnight success” for him was about 10 years of constant work. To succeed is to always look for silver linings. Having the right people around and a company like Success Financial Team onboard to always provide support can increase the chances of attaining greater success. All of these valuable contributions to the industry are why Success Financial Team has been named a top digital business provider in 2021.

Just like there are common patterns as to why businesses tend to fail within the first few years of starting up, there are also commonalities in the businesses that make it past the 10- or 15-year mark and Success Financial Team can help push businesses in the right direction. First, it is important to recognize that regardless of the reason as to why the business was started in the first place, profit and the ability to sustain income streams are necessary to keep control of the business and its position in the market overall.

Success Financial Team recommends that businesses find a product or service that delivers the most value to its customers. Businesses that are indispensable and carry the best interests of its clients are therefore going to be the ones that are most able to deliver that value. However, it is also important to be honest through this process and not to try to oversell anything unnecessarily. It takes years and years to build up a brand and its reputation, but it only takes a minute to ruin it.

As mentioned before, a weak online presence is a common problem for businesses, but creating strong online marketing and branding strategies is one of Success Financial Team’s specialties. They will be able to help businesses get to where the customers are, and help build an attractive, strong, and sustainable internet presence that is able to reach the targeted audience for the long term.

Lastly, Success Financial Team recommends that businesses put a relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Going the extra mile to provide the best products, services, and customer service will pay off in dividends. Similarly, treating employees right is of paramount importance as well – since they are the ones who will generally be interfacing with the customers of the business. Although running a small business can be a risky challenge with many possibilities for failure, those who have done it know that it is a rewarding path and collaborating with Success Financial Team can be a great way to avoid the pitfalls and be a part of a successful group of entrepreneurs who made it.

To know more about Success Financial Team and its services, please visit their official website at https://successfinancialteam.com/. For questions, suggestions, and other concerns, feel free to send an email to info@successfinancialteam.com at any time.

