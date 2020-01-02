Success Valley Farms Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Success Valley Farms is the latest customer to join iTrade in building the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade is offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.

“At Success Valley Farms, we grow, pack and ship our berries, overseeing our berries from start to finish. We want to ensure the safest, highest quality strawberries for our customers, and iTrade’s traceability is a great tool to help us achieve that. We are excited to take advantage of the free offer to ensure compliance and food safety for our consumers and customers, and ultimately grow our business,” comments Backus Nahas, Director of Sales at Success Valley Farms.

iTracefresh not only protects brands from food safety events and enables critical downstream supply chain visibility, but it also helps grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a global industry buyer showed that growers adopting iTrade traceability’s suite increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world will be a better place when we know where our food comes from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers. “We are excited to remove all barriers to adopting traceability for family farms like Success Valley Farms, who are the backbone of our food source in America. We are excited to have Success Valley Farms join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

