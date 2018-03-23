Successful Asian OEM and EMS seeks B2B clients in emerging markets

GYUNGGIDO, South Korea, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Well-established in the Asian supply chain, Gladcomm Co., Ltd. is now looking to raise its profile in emerging markets such as Africa, Brazil, and Russia, specialising in one-stop manufacturing and related services for the telecommunications and electronics market.

Gladcomm was formed in Korea in 2010 and has grown steadily both within Korea and by expansion to China, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. Sourcing and manufacturing will remain based in Asia, but sales will grow through a network of the supply chain with reliable suppliers.

With its focus on social responsibility and technical excellence, Gladcomm has achieved recognition as an Innovative Company of Management by the Korean government. In order to raise its profile more globally, the company is now also attending international business fairs in both Europe and the US.

Gladcomm’s business model is primarily B2B as an OEM, EMS suppliers partnered with Asian manufacturers in the telecommunications and electronics sector and also expanded into the electrics sector. Supplying partners have expected consistently high-quality delivered on-time and to specification. As an indication of the scale of operation, Gladcomm would normally operate a minimum order value of $10,000 USD.

“Our manufacturing chain responds quickly to customer requirements, delivering best-value through proven production capabilities, materials and logistics management. Our experience and skill in this area ensure our complete reliability,” says Steve Cho, Founder, and CEO of Gladcomm Co. Ltd. “We never compromise on customer satisfaction or safety, and this has maintained our position as the valued partner of about 30 respective companies over the last decade,” he adds.

Gladcomm is research-driven, devoting around 10% of revenues to Research and Development and is always willing to consider partnerships with other organizations when this is mutually beneficial. For example, Gladcomm has strategic partnerships with Dankuk University and manufacturing solution companies.

The company focuses on supporting the telecommunications, electronics market and also expanded to electrics market for various needs of clients, and has developed products such as rapid mobile chargers and a multi-channel wireless microphone with a patent for a “multi-channel wireless microphone removing interference” using a revolutionary technology. The slogan is “Your reliable manufacturing partner”.

In order to achieve this Gladcomm has invested in state-of-the-art business and manufacturing software and equipment. It is committed to the Six Sigma (TM) approach. This achieves consistency and quality by identifying and managing-out potential points of failure. A Six Sigma process equates to roughly 3.4 defects per million opportunities for a defect.

The company’s mission statement is to deliver high quality-services; to be a reliable manufacturing partner; and to demonstrate high social responsibility. For example, investing heavily in staff training and development. Gladcomm always seeks to exceed customer expectations.

Gladcomm’s strategy involves:

Meeting client’s expectations for consistently high-quality delivered on-time and to specification.

Efficient supply chain by concrete co-operation

Provision of products of the highest quality

Systematization

Quick decision making

Innovation of supplying system

Flexibility and adaptation to circumstances

More information on the company, along with details on how to access their manufacturing expertise can be found by visiting http://www.asianmanufacture.com/en/index.asp

For more information contact:

Address 16-4, Dongbaekjungang-ro 16, Giheung-gu

Yongin-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea

Contact Person Name: Hye Min Kim

Phone: +82-31-286-2937

E-mail: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a42952ee-203f-490a-b3a4-91b559e1ace6