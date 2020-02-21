Successful Oracle Negotiations the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

February 27 event to share strategies for reducing cost, risk in Oracle deals

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Negotiation strategies for optimizing costs and contract flexibility with Oracle will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Ed Armstrong, director, and John Szente, principal consultant, ISG Network and Software Advisory, will host “How to Prepare and Negotiate with Oracle,” Thursday, February 27, at 11 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The live, one-hour webinar will share specific negotiation strategies for IT and business leaders who are planning Oracle purchases or renewals within the next 24 months and are looking to secure the most favorable terms.

“Enterprises that are early in their cloud transformations can capitalize on the high-quality Oracle environment to successfully address security, availability and performance, as well as benefit from the close relationship Oracle has with its customers,” Armstrong said. “Our webinar will review what enterprises need to know before engaging with Oracle to purchase new on-premises or cloud licenses or renew maintenance agreements, and to negotiate deals that protect them from excessive costs and risks.”

Armstrong said enterprises should also understand their current entitlement position before purchasing new licenses, transitioning their on-premises license to Oracle or renewing maintenance and support licenses on their Oracle portfolio.

“To build leverage and optimize Oracle costs and flexibility, corporate software decision-makers should understand what success looks like before they begin negotiations,” he said. “Preparation is the best way to ensure they obtain the perfect solution for their needs, at the terms that work best for all parties.”

To register for the February 27 webinar, please visit this webpage. For more information about ISG Network and Software Advisory, visit the ISG website.

