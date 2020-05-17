Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Successful Software Negotiations the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

Successful Software Negotiations the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

May 20 event to outline impact of COVID-19 crisis on software negotiations, strategies to mitigate risk

SYDNEY, Australia, May 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Successful strategies for negotiating software renewals, identifying savings and mitigating risk will be the focus of the next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Bill Huber, partner, ISG Network and Software Advisory, and Scott Bertsch, partner and regional leader, ISG Asia Pacific, will host the live, one-hour, ISG Smartalks™ webinar, “How to Prepare and Negotiate with Major Software Vendors,” on Wednesday, May 20, at 9 a.m., Australian Eastern Standard Time. The webinar will discuss the most effective software negotiation strategies and the best defenses against software audits.

“Even before the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, software spending ranked among the largest IT expenditures for most enterprises,” Huber said. “Now, organizations are even more challenged to manage costs and prepare for recovery, while they accommodate newly remote workforces and the associated technology and security challenges. An educated approach to negotiating agreements in this environment will pay off many times over.”

Software usage is going to increase to compensate for COVID-19 restrictions on how we work, Huber noted, and large organizations need to quickly get a handle on their requirements, their utilization and their options, or they will overspend by millions at a time when every dollar matters.

Many software negotiations focus primarily on benchmarks and price discounts, which can distract the buyer from being oversold on the actual product mix, Huber said. “With the right tools, techniques and expertise, organizations can take control, and position themselves to save 20 to 30 percent on their software expense,” he said.

Huber also said major software publishers are using audits to drive millions of dollars in revenue. The May 20 webinar will cover specific tips for mitigating risks before or during an audit, such as keeping a record of activities that cause usage spikes and monitoring license usage with an automated solution.

“Companies in Asia Pacific need to maximize the moves they make today without sacrificing their long-term ability to recover and compete,” Bertsch said. “The increasing prevalence of cloud-enabled solutions can bring higher costs and a new paradigm to defend against in an audit. A good software asset management program and effective preparation will help an organization reduce costs and avoid audit impacts.”

To register for the May 20 webinar, please visit this webpage. For more information about ISG network and software advisory services, visit the ISG website.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

CONTACT: Press Contacts:

Will Thoretz, ISG
+1 203 517 3119
[email protected]

Jim Baptiste, Matter Communications for ISG
+1 978 518 4527
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.