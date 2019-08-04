Sudan’s military rulers and the main opposition coalition initialed a constitutional declaration on Sunday, paving the way for a transitional government following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sudan factions initial pact ushering in transitional government - August 4, 2019
- Thirty people die in two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio - August 4, 2019
- EU must change its negotiating terms for Brexit, says Britain’s Barclay - August 4, 2019