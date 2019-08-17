Sudanese army and civilians seal interim power-sharing deal

Sudan’s main opposition coalition and the ruling military council on Saturday signed a final power-sharing deal that paves the way for a transitional government, and eventually elections, following the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.
