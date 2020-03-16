SUEZ TAKES STEPS TO MAINTAIN WATER SERVICE DURING COVID-19 HEALTH CRISIS

As the global health crisis reaches the communities served by SUEZ North America, company officials are ensuring that drinking water safety and uninterrupted service remain top priorities.

Paramus, New Jersey, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SUEZ has comprehensive plans in place to ensure that service continues despite the crisis. The company is monitoring state and national advisories regarding COVID-19 and following guidance from the CDC and local health and emergency response agencies. Plans will be adapted as necessary to minimize the risk of exposure for customers and employees.

“These are trying times for everyone and we will do our part to help. Every day our commitment remains the same. Our customers can depend on us to deliver safe and reliable water,” said Nadine Leslie, CEO of SUEZ North America, which provides water and wastewater service to nearly 7 million people.

The company has contingency plans and procedures in place and continues treatment and testing protocols. Crews will also continue to respond to any emergencies in the field, as well as conduct mandatory water quality tests.

The company is taking additional precautions to protect the health and safety of customers and employees. SUEZ offices are closed to the public during the duration of the crisis. Customers who pay their bills in person at SUEZ offices must now pay their bills online, by mail, by phone or at third party payment centers. The company will also not shut off service to any customers for the duration of this crisis.

“Leading scientists agree that water is essential for washing hands and is one of the best ways to fight this virus. We are deeply committed to keeping the water flowing,” said Leslie.

About SUEZ North America

SUEZ North America operates across all 50 states and Canada with 3,000 employees dedicated to environmental sustainability and smart and sustainable resource management. The company provides drinking water, wastewater and waste collection service to 6.7 million people on a daily basis; treats 560 million gallons of water and over 440 million gallons of wastewater each day; delivers water treatment and advanced network solutions to 16,000 industrial and municipal sites; processes 160,000 tons of waste for recycling; rehabilitates and maintains water assets for more than 4,000 municipal and industrial customers; and manages $4.1 billion in total assets. The company posted revenues of $1.1 billion in 2018 and is a subsidiary of Paris-based SUEZ.

About SUEZ

With 90,000 people on the five continents, SUEZ is a world leader in smart and sustainable resource management. We provide water and waste management solutions that enable cities and industries optimize their resource management and strengthen their environmental and economic performances, in line with regulatory standards. With the full potential of digital technologies and innovative solutions, the Group recovers 17 million tons of waste a year, produces 3.9 million tons of secondary raw materials and 7 TWh of local renewable energy. It also secures water resources, delivering wastewater treatment services to 58 million people and reusing 882 million m3 of wastewater. SUEZ generated total revenues of 18 billion euros in 2019.

CONTACT: Rich Henning SUEZ North America 201-767-2869 [email protected] Steve Goudsmith SUEZ North America 201-225-6809 [email protected]