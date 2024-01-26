Kevin Morris loaned Hunter Biden approximately $6.5 million — over $1 million more than originally estimated and discussed, his attorney revealed in a letter this week.
Fox News obtained a letter Kevin Morris’ attorney sent to the House Oversight Committee this week. The letter shows a breakdown of the loans and when Morris wants those loans repaid.
KEVIN MORRIS GAVE ‘MASSIVE’ FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO HUNTER BIDEN, RAISING CAMPAIGN FINANCE CONCERNS: COMER
