Sugar Land Welcomes New Lice Clinics of America Clinic

Covid-19 Hasn’t Put a Damper on the Opening of the New Clinic

Sugar Land, TX, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lice Clinics of America recently opened its latest lice-removal clinic in Sugar Land. Owned by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Ally and Jake Anthon, the new clinic has thrived since opening its doors in August.

 

While many businesses have closed during the global pandemic, the Anthons decided this was the right time for them to start a business and their intuition was a good one. The Sugar Land clinic has remained steadily busy since opening. The clinic provides screening, diagnosis, and treatment for people dealing with head lice using an advanced medical technology called AirAllé®, an FDA-cleared, Class I medical device clinically proven to kill live lice and more than 99 percent of eggs, including lice that are resistant to traditional lice products.

 

“I chose to get into the lice business because I have always been fascinated with the medical field and I was ready for a new adventure,” says Ally, who taught preschool and kindergarten for 24 years. “Teaching has changed so much in the last 18 years and although I still want to work with children and families, I no longer wanted to be in a classroom setting.”

 

In the month and a half since opening, Lice Clinics of America–Sugar Land has garnered a number of 5-star reviews via Google. One of those reviews reads, “Ally is amazing! I definitely would recommend [Lice Clinics of America] to anyone. She went above and beyond to follow up and make sure my girls were well taken care of. She also took the time to make sure the girls were knowledgeable in the best ways to prevent a re-occurrence.” Other reviews express similar sentiments.

 

“I actually learned about Lice Clinics of America and the AirAllé device from a family friend,” states Jake, who has been married to Ally for 18 years. “I was amazed by it and quickly thought it would be something Ally would be interested in.”

 

The Anthons say they hope to educate people on the actual facts and remedies for head lice. “There is so much conflicting information passed along from family to family and through the internet these days,” Ally said. “I would love to help dispel these myths and educate families on how Lice Clinics of America is here as a valuable resource for all members of the community.”

 

The AirAllé device uses carefully controlled heated air that is applied to the hair and scalp to dehydrate lice and eggs almost immediately. The entire treatment takes about an hour and is guaranteed to be effective. To date, the AirAllé device has successfully treated over 675,000 cases of head lice worldwide, with a success rate of better than 99 percent.

 

The Sugar Land clinic is located at 1531 FM-359, Suite 800, Richmond, TX 77406, and is open seven days per week by appointment. To learn more, please visit www.liceclinicssugarland.com.  

 

About Lice Clinics of America
With more than 265 clinics in 20 countries, Lice Clinics of America (www.LiceClinicsOfAmerica.com) is the largest network of professional head lice treatment centers in the world. Its patented heated-air device, AirAllé, has effectively performed more than 675,000 head lice treatments. Lice Clinics of America and AirAllé (www.airalle.com) are brands owned by Larada Sciences, Inc., which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

