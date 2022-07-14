SugarDaddyForMe.com Launches First-To-Market Video Chat Feature For All Members

Miami Beach, FL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SugarDaddyForMe.com, a dating site that allows sugar babies and sugar daddies to meet and create meaningful, long-term relationships, has officially launched a new video chat feature for all subscription holders. The long-standing platform is the first sugar daddy dating site to incorporate a video chat function for its users.



Founded in 2005, Sugar Daddy For Me pairs women looking for mutually beneficial relationships with successful men looking for the same. The site currently holds over 4 million members and receives more than 1,000 new profiles every day. Its new video chat feature is available now for all website members and free trial users. Once they’ve found a potential partner, members can connect one-to-one in a private audio/video chat, hosted on the site, without having to disclose personal contact information.



“We’re very excited to announce that we’ve integrated a new video chat feature on our platform,” announced Sugar Daddy For Me. “Our members can now enjoy greater transparency and more direct personal interactions by using our new live video chat feature. This means users can have peace of mind and make sure they’ve made the right connection by getting to know the other person better before taking the next step. Our members can now have their first meeting by live video chat and see and talk to each other for as long as they want to before actually meeting in person.”

