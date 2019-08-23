Breaking News
Sugarmade Inc. Featured in CannabisNewsWire Publication Discussing Huge Impact of Hemp Industry on Farming

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via CannabisNewsWire — Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities in the cannabis industry.

To view the full publication, titled, “Hemp Industry Benefiting From U.S.-Chinese Trade War,” visit: http://cnw.fm/RGn8T.

While the huge increase in U.S. consumer demand from hemp extracts and hemp product is largely credited as the reason for the boom in the number of hemp acres under cultivation, there is a significant additional part of the hemp-growth story to tell.

An increasing number of U.S. farmers affected by low prices and reductions in Chinese agricultural purchases are now seeking economic refuge by planting hemp. And in many cases, hemp is saving farmers from bankruptcy.

With a pending acquisition in the cultivation supply market, Sugarmade Inc. (OTC:SGMD) appears to be well poised to become a strong pick-and-shovel provider to the hemp industry.

Read more at: http://cnw.fm/RGn8T.

About Sugarmade Inc.

Sugarmade Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Sugarmade.com.

