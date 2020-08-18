Sugarmade’s BudCars Featured on Top Cannabis Nationwide Radio Show ‘Cannabis Talk 101’

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) (“Sugarmade”, “SGMD”, or the “Company”), and its BudCars Cannabis Delivery Service (“BudCars”), is excited to announce that BudCars top executive, Clinton Walker, was featured on “Cannabis Talk 101” on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Cannabis Talk 101 is a leading global podcast featured on multiple major media networks and all top podcast distribution hubs.

The show can be found here.

On the show, Mr. Walker discussed the upcoming opening of LA BudCars as well as the Company’s move to expand around the state, powered by the managerial expertise and capital power afforded by its Sugarmade partnership. The interview continues to highlight the inefficiencies endemic to the California cannabis marketplace due to a lack of statewide logistical coordination by any one player. Sugarmade, through its BudCars vehicle, is angling to build that coordinated presence through its LA BudCars hub as well as future geographic and vertical expansion steps over the coming months.

According to Apple Podcast notes, Cannabis Talk 101 is the World’s #1 source for everything cannabis: “Cannabis Talk 101 is your ESPN, CNN, FOX NEWS and The View of Cannabis.”

About Cannabis Talk 101
Cannabis Talk 101 is a top radio talk show passionately focused on educating, advocating and defending members of the cannabis community and discussing the benefits of marijuana as well as the laws surrounding it. Its mission is to spread the truth about cannabis while guiding and connecting industry professionals along the way. See more at CannabisTalk101.com.

About Sugarmade, Inc.
Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush™ and Budcars.com. For more information please reference www.Sugarmade.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management’s current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “will” and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others. such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward looking statements.

Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered with these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report.

Corporate Contact:
Jimmy Chan
+1-(888)-982-1628
[email protected]

Public Relations:
Tiger Global Management
[email protected]  
www.TigerGMP.com

Corporate Communications:
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]

