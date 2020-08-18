Sugarmade’s BudCars Featured on Top Cannabis Nationwide Radio Show ‘Cannabis Talk 101’

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NetworkWire – Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB:SGMD) (“Sugarmade”, “SGMD”, or the “Company”), and its BudCars Cannabis Delivery Service (“BudCars”), is excited to announce that BudCars top executive, Clinton Walker, was featured on “Cannabis Talk 101” on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Cannabis Talk 101 is a leading global podcast featured on multiple major media networks and all top podcast distribution hubs.

The show can be found here .

On the show, Mr. Walker discussed the upcoming opening of LA BudCars as well as the Company’s move to expand around the state, powered by the managerial expertise and capital power afforded by its Sugarmade partnership. The interview continues to highlight the inefficiencies endemic to the California cannabis marketplace due to a lack of statewide logistical coordination by any one player. Sugarmade, through its BudCars vehicle, is angling to build that coordinated presence through its LA BudCars hub as well as future geographic and vertical expansion steps over the coming months.

According to Apple Podcast notes, Cannabis Talk 101 is the World’s #1 source for everything cannabis: “Cannabis Talk 101 is your ESPN, CNN, FOX NEWS and The View of Cannabis.”

About Cannabis Talk 101

Cannabis Talk 101 is a top radio talk show passionately focused on educating, advocating and defending members of the cannabis community and discussing the benefits of marijuana as well as the laws surrounding it. Its mission is to spread the truth about cannabis while guiding and connecting industry professionals along the way. See more at CannabisTalk101.com.

About Sugarmade, Inc.

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) is a product and branding marketing company investing in operations and technologies with disruptive potential. Our Brand portfolio includes CarryOutsupplies.com, SugarRush™ and Budcars.com. For more information please reference www.Sugarmade.com .

