Stainless steel mesh beneath iconic 1.7-mile span took decades of advocacy and is already workingA long-awaited suicide prevention barrier at the Golden Gate Bridge has been completed, officials announced on Wednesday, marking the culmination of a tireless campaign by families who lost loved ones at the famous structure.Crews had been working to finish installing stainless steel nets on both sides of the bridge before a promised 2024 deadline. Continue reading…

