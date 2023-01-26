According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In 2021, about half of the market for sulphur hexafluoride was in Asia and the Pacific.

Farmington, Jan. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Was Valued At US$ 259.6 Million in 2022, It Is Expected To Reach Value Of US$ 418.7 Million By 2030, At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 2022 To 2030. The market is expected to grow a lot over the next seven years because more and more electrical and electronic devices need it as a dielectric medium. Sulfur hexafluoride is used a lot in surgery to keep the patient from getting hurt. It is used in echocardiograms to figure out where and what the problem is. The power and energy industry needs more high voltage transformers, switchgear, and circuit breakers. This is another reason why the market will grow.

Recent Developments:

In June 2021, India’s Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) put out a call for bids to supply sulphur hexafluoride gas. India is likely to need more SF6 gas because the switchgear industry is growing quickly. Since India doesn’t make SF6, it has to be brought in. BARC has developed the process know-how for making SF6 gas in a semi-pilot plant. This includes making fluorine, which is an important basic ingredient.

Segment Overview

Product Insights

In 2019, standard grade sulphur hexafluoride brought in 85.2% of all revenue. This was because it was the most popular product around the world. The growing need for standard grade of the product to make high-voltage circuit breakers, which are used to make power and energy, is likely to help the market grow.

With sulphur hexafluoride for electronics, people can make integrated circuits, semiconductors, and particle accelerators. It is also used as a gas to clean the chambers in the semiconductor business. The need for electronic grade sulphur hexafluoride is driven by the fact that SF6 gas makes the right amount of F radicals to remove Si-based layers from the walls of plasma chambers.

Application Insights

In 2018, the biggest market for sulphur hexafluoride was the power and energy industry, and this is likely to stay true for the next few years. High-voltage circuit breakers, switchgear, and Gas Insulated Switchgear are all made with sulphur hexafluoride (GIS). These are used in power plants, which are the main places where the product is sold in the power and energy industry.

In particle and electron accelerators, which are used to improve the properties of polymeric materials, SF6 is used to insulate the high-voltage generators. Also, sulphur hexafluoride is used to make circuit breakers, which are used in power stations to stop electric currents from flowing when a safety relay trips.

Regional Outlook:

In 2021, Asia and the Pacific made up about half of the market for sulphur hexafluoride. In Asia-Pacific in 2021, the most valuable part of the market was the technical grade segment. In Asia Pacific, the electrical T&D application segment is expected to grow by about 6.5% during the time frame of the forecast.

During the forecast period, the market for sulphur hexafluoride in North America and Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 6%. In the near future, North America is likely to have a big share of the market, while Europe’s market is likely to grow a lot because the automotive industry there is using more and more semiconductors in electric cars.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030. Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 418.7 Million By Product Electronic Grade, UHP Grade, Standard Grade, Other By Application Power & Energy, Medical, Metal Manufacturing, Electronics, Others By Companies Matheson, Linde Group, Advanced Specialty Gases, Concorde Specialty Gases, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Qinghai Xinhe, Showa Denko, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei, Huaneng Fluorin, Solvay, Yingde Gases, Airgas, Chengdu Kemeite, Fluoride Liming Research Institute, Shandong Ruihua Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Drivers:

Opportunity:

Sulfur hexafluoride is likely to be used for more and more things. As the product is used more in the electronics industry, it will create a lot of growth opportunities. In electronics, sulphur hexafluoride is used to make dielectric mediums, which are used in switchgear, circuit breakers, and capacitors. In the years to come, this product will be used in more and more electronic items. The market will have a lot of chances to grow quickly.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Matheson, Linde Group, Advanced Specialty Gases, Concorde Specialty Gases, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Qinghai Xinhe, Showa Denko, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei, Huaneng Fluorin, Solvay, Yingde Gases, Airgas, Chengdu Kemeite, Fluoride Liming Research Institute, Shandong Ruihua, and others.

By Product

Electronic Grade

UHP Grade

Standard Grade

Other

By Application

Power & Energy

Medical

Metal Manufacturing

Electronics

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

