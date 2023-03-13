According to Market.us, the sulfuric acid market is expected to reach USD 29.4 billion by 2032 and it is progressing at a CAGR of of 8.3% within a forecast period from 2023 to 2032, Owing to High Demand in Fertilizers and Chemical Industry

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global sulfuric acid market was valued at USD 13.5 billion in 2022. It is slated to be worth USD 29.4 billion by 2032to grow on an impulsive note at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032. Sulfuric acid, a mineral composed of sulfur, hydrogen, and oxygen, has the molecular formula H 2 SO 4 . It is an insoluble chemical that is colorless and odorless. It is a strong acidic chemical with dehydrating and oxygenizing properties.

Get additional highlights on major revenue-generating segments, Request a Sulfuric Acid Market sample report at https://market.us/report/sulfuric-acid-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By Raw Materials , in 2022, the elemental sulfur segment has generated largest revenue share in 2022.

, in 2022, the segment has generated largest revenue share in 2022. By Application , the fertilizer segment has dominated the market and it is accounted for largest of global revenue of 58% in 2022 .

, the segment has dominated the market and it is accounted for largest of global revenue of . In 2022, Asia Pacific dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43.5% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue share of . Europe and North America regions are expected grow at a significant CAGR from 2023-2032.

The increasing use of sulfuric acid in the agriculture and automobile sectors is responsible for the rising sulfuric acid demand.

Factors affecting the growth of the sulphuric acid market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the sulfuric acid market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing use in fertilizers: Growing applications of sulfuric acid in the production of phosphate fertilizers drive the demand for sulfuric acid in the fertilizers industry.

Increasing use in the automotive industry: Lead acid batteries are made primarily from sulfuric acid, which is used in the manufacture of automobiles and electric cars, which drives the growth of the automotive segment.

Increasing use in cleaning processes: During the COVID-19 pandemic individuals are more inclined towards hygiene and cleanliness which had surged demand for harpic and other sulphuric acid-based cleaners in the market.

Food industry: Sulfuric acid is mostly used in the food industry for applications like pH adjustment to stop the growth of bacteria and microbes.

To understand how our report can bring a difference to your business strategy, Inquire about a brochure at https://market.us/report/sulfuric-acid-market/#inquiry

Top Trends in Global Sulfuric Acid Market

The first is the high supply of sulfuric acid in agriculture and farming. Sulfuric acid increases crop yield, which is main growth factor to drive market.

Widespread applications of sulfuric acid in chemical industries are driving demand for sulfuric acid worldwide.

Increasing demand for sulfuric acid as dehydrating agent, catalyst, and in paper & pulp industries propel the market growth.

Sulfuric acid is an essential ingredient in the manufacturing of chemotherapy drugs, as it has a positive impact on the damage to cancerous cell DNA. Sulfuric acid is used in ointments to cure skin infections.

Applications of sulfuric acid to remove oxidation from iron and steel, it has significant demand in manufacturing industries.

Market Growth

Market growth has been propelled by strict government regulations and stricter emission control rules.

The sulfuric acid market is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increased product demand due to its use as a reactant in fertilizers and paper & pulp. Along with that, its demand is rising from industries like chemical manufacturing, metal processing, and petroleum refinery.

Industry growth has been aided by higher demands for sulfate, nitric, hydrochloric, synthetic detergents and dyes & colors, as well as other drugs.

Higher requirements for nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, sulfate salts, dyes and pigments, explosives, synthetic detergents and other drugs have accelerated the sulphuric acid market growth.

Regional Analysis

The sulfuric acid market was dominated by Asia Pacific, which acquired the most significant revenue share of 43.5% in 2022.

Sulfuric acid product demand in this region is due to the increasing sulfur production from China, Japan, and other countries. The market is expected see demand for phosphate fertilizer as a result of the rising fertilizer sector and strict environmental regulations regarding the manufacture of environmentally-friendly products.

The European and North American sulfuric acid markets are expected to grow due to the increased use of sulfuric acid in chemical manufacture, textile, and other industries. Technological advances are increasing the use of sulfuric acid within these regions, which is leading to high market growth.

The Middle East & Africa region will show significant growth in the sulfuric acid market as rise in applications in textiles, manufacturing, and metal processing industries.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players include KMG Chemicals, BASF S.E., Dupont de Nemours, Inc., PVS Chemicals Inc., Chemtrade Logistics, Jacobs, Hecheng Chemical, Shandong Lubei Chemical, Boliden Group, Aurubis AG, Trident Group, Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co., Linde Group, Ineos Group Ltd, Kanto Corporation and Other Key Players.

Scope of the Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 13.5 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 29.4 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 8.3% Asia Pacific Revenue Share 43.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

Sulfuric acid, an industrial chemical essential for the production of fertilizers, is also used as an industrial chemical.

Sulfuric acid increases agricultural productivity and allows farmers to grow more nutritious crops. It can be used as a raw ingredient in the production of phosphoric acid.

Thus increase crop yield and quality, farmers worldwide use fertilizers that contain essential nutrients. Fertilizers fill nutrients that are lost from crops and are essential to ensure crop yields and agricultural output.

Sulfuric Acid is an industrial chemical that can be used as a raw material or as a processing ingredient.

It is used in the manufacture of many common chemicals, such as hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, phosphoric acid, synthetic detergents, and dyes.

Automotive, petrochemicals, metal refining, and textile are some key industries that use sulfuric acid which aided to high demand in this industries which are the key market drivers.

Thus these applications from various industries is driving the growth of the global sulphuric acid market.

Market Restraints

Sulfuric acid is formed from sulfur dioxide in the atmosphere. This is due to the emitted sulfur dioxide during the combustion of oil, coal, and gas. Slowly, sulfur dioxide emitted from coal, oil, and gas creates sulfur trioxide. Which is harmful for environment and had negative impact on market growth.

Acid rain is caused when sulfuric acid is present in the rain. Acid rain can be extremely harmful to the environment as well as human health. This might pose a threat to the market growth.

Market Opportunities

In wastewater treatment, sulfuric acid is vital. Sulfuric acid is the most common chemical used to improve the pH of wastewater.

The chemical treatment uses sulfuric acid to separate water from sludge. This creates a good opportunity for the market in the future as the demand for clean water is going to increase in the coming years.

Grow your profit margin with Market.us – Purchase This Premium Sulfuric Acid Market Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=51895

Report Segmentation of the Sulfuric Acid Market

Raw Materials Insight

Based on raw materials the elemental sulfur segment was dominant in market with largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant in sulphuric acid market during the forecast period. The emission from elemental sulfur is lower as compared to another form which is key factor for segment growth.

Application Insight

On basis of application the fertilizers segment was dominant in market with largest market share of 58% in 2022. As largest use in production of phosphate fertilizers. The market will be boosted by rising demand for better quality crops and a growing global population over the next few years.

Recent Development of the Sulfuric Acid Market

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund announced in July 2022 that Kanto Group and Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund would form a joint venture for the greenfield construction of a high-purity sulfuric acid plant. They will jointly build a sulfuric acids plant in Arizona, with an anticipated start-up date of 2024.

In May 2022, WeylChem International GmbH completed the acquisition of INEOS Sulfur Chemicals Spain SLU. This is the most important Spanish arm of INEOS businesses. The newly acquired business includes a 350,000-ton annual production facility for sulfuric acid in Bilbao. The new integrated sulfur business is now known as WeylChem Bilbao.

In July 2021, Boliden Group laid out the expansion plan for its Odda zinc mine in western Norway. Modernization and expansion of the existing leaching and purification plants, as well as the foundry and quay infrastructure, will be done. In 2024, the expansion is expected to be complete.

For more insights on the historical and Forecast Sulfuric Acid Market data from 2016 to 2032 – download a sample report at https://market.us/report/sulfuric-acid-market/request-sample/

Market Segmentation

Based on Raw Material

Base Metal Smelters

Elemental Sulfur

Pyrite Ores

Others

Based on Application

Fertilizers

Chemical Manufacturing

Metal Processing

Refining

Textile

Automotive

Others

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Key Market Players

BASF S.E.

Dupont de Nemours, Inc.

PVS Chemicals Inc.

Chemtrade Logistics

Jacobs

Hecheng Chemical

Shandong Lubei Chemical

Zhejiang Jiahua Energy Chemical Industry Co.

KMG Chemicals

Boliden Group

Aurubis AG

Trident Group

Linde Group

Ineos Group Ltd

Kanto Corporation

Other Key Players

Related Reports

Sulphur Bentonite Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.8% over the next ten years, and will reach at US$ 15969 Mn in 2032, from US$ 9087 Mn in 2022

is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.8% over the next ten years, and will reach at US$ 15969 Mn in 2032, from US$ 9087 Mn in 2022 Phosphate Fertilizers Market was worth USD 61.372 Billion in 2021. It is expected that it will grow at a CAGR, of 5% between 2023-2032.

was worth USD 61.372 Billion in 2021. It is expected that it will grow at a CAGR, of 5% between 2023-2032. Animal Feed Additives Market was valued at USD 40.5 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 56.6 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.5%.

was valued at USD 40.5 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 56.6 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 3.5%. Sewage Treatment Market The global water and wastewater treatment market size was valued at USD 296.75 billion in 2022.

The global water and wastewater treatment market size was valued at USD 296.75 billion in 2022. Industrial Sulfuric Acid Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.5% in the Years to Follow.

is expected to register a CAGR of over 3.5% in the Years to Follow. Acetic Acid Market size is expected to be worth around USD 35.2 million by 2032 from USD 21.8 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us on LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Our Blog:

https://scoop.market.us/

https://media.market.us/

https://news.market.us/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Teams – Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us