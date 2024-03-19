National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan likened a journalist asking about a report that President Biden had grown angry and swore over tanking poll numbers to a “when did you stop beating your spouse question.”
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy confronted Sullivan during the White House’s daily press briefing about a report published by NBC News with the headline, “Behind the scenes, Biden has grown angry and anxious about re-election effort.”
