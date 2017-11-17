Summary of Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, webinar on the results of 9 months of 2017

Elektrėnai, Lithuania, 2017-11-17 15:01 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

On 17 November 2017, Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, held an investor conference webinar where Chairwoman of the Board and CEO of the Company Ms. Eglė Čiužaitė commented on Company’s activities and financial results for the 9 months of 2017.

Webinar recording is available online at: http://bit.ly/2yQAPGx

The presentation demonstrated during the webinar is attached to this announcement.

