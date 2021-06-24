Summer Search New York City Raises over $300,000 During 7th Annual JMC Family Office Summer Search Golf Outing

The annual event raises money towards empowering NYC-area students in their pursuit of career opportunities

7th Annual JMC Family Office Summer Search Golf Outing. Anthony Rivera and Peter Retzlaff

7th Annual JMC Family Office Summer Search Golf Outing. Summer Search NYC Co-Chairs

7th Annual JMC Family Office Summer Search Golf Outing. Summer Search NYC Board Members

7th Annual JMC Family Office Summer Search Golf Outing. Anthony Rivera Pre-outing

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summer Search New York City, the New York metropolitan site for the national Summer Search nonprofit organization serving 3,500 students across the country, today shared results and thanked participants of the 7th Annual JMC Family Office Summer Search Golf Outing, held Monday June 21 at the Bayonne Golf Club.

Summer Search NYC partners with young people from all over New York City to grow into the visions of their full selves through year-round mentoring, summers of experiential learning, and sustained support during the critical transition from high school to adulthood. Each year, the organization connects students with expansive career opportunities, showcasing their talent and resolve to cultivate business relationships and experience.

The program benefits more than just the individual student and their families, but also the greater New York City region, serving more than 327 high school students, 364 post-secondary students, and 311 alumni. Summer Search NYC’s 2020 results are reflected in its 100% high school graduation rate and 100% college acceptance rate into a two- or four-year post-secondary institution, clearly demonstrating the efficacy of the program.

Anthony Rivera, former Summer Search student and now accomplished professional and member of the Summer Search Alumni Board for the New York City Office noted, “Summer Search saw potential in me, as well as others, that we didn’t see in ourselves, curating a unique group of young adults and like-minded individuals who soon felt more like family and less like peers in school. Our weekly calls, relationship with mentors, and trips throughout the country and even abroad changed my perspective on life and made a significant impact on me as a person and professional.”

The golf event brought together many of Manhattan’s business leaders who share the same vision as Summer Search NYC and are committed to the development of the program and its students. The 2021 Golf Committee Co-Chairs were Taylor Lukof of ABR Dynamic Funds and William Carrington of Tullett Prebon. Committee members included Scott Bower, Deloitte; Jean-Marie Painvin, JMC Family Office; Andrew Sagor, Backer & McKenzie LLP; Gregoire Painvin, JMC Asset Management; Jonathan Pruzan, Morgan Stanley; Tom Sadusky, JMC Investment; Graves Tompkins, General Atlantic; and Nina Yadava, Jones Day.

This year, the golf outing raised more than $300,000 that will be distributed directly to the Summer Search NYC program. Since the inception of the event six years ago, the organization has now raised well over one million dollars in direct charitable contributions. The impact of the program has directly influenced more than a thousand lives, enabling students over the years to secure job opportunities that help them thrive professionally and achieve their life’s ambition.

“We are appreciative of the many sponsors and attendees from throughout the NYC area for supporting our chapter and enabling this event to be so instrumental in raising funds and awareness,” said Taylor Lukof, Summer Search NYC Board Member. “Summer Search NYC envisions a world in which young people, regardless of circumstance, can fulfill their potential and lead their families and communities to thrive. We believe our city, like many others across the country, is better off when everyone can discover their purpose. Thanks to the generosity of some, this vision is realized for so many, and we expect to continue serving in this role for generations to come.”

Sponsors for 2021 included MonticelloAM, ED&F Man Capital Markets, ABR Dynamic Funds, General Atlantic, Maureen Carr and Walter Nollmann, Nina Yadava, JMC Family Office, Jones Lang LaSalle, Joseph Quintilian/Oasis Pro Markets, StoneX Financial Inc., Comport Consulting Corp and CPP Associates, Matthew Mark/Jet Cap, FischTank PR, Geometry Wines, Tullett Prebon, New York Community Bank and Clapboard Hill.

About Summer Search Summer Search is a national nonprofit organization that serves 3,500 students in five regions: Boston, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, and Seattle. Summer Search is committed to the belief that our world is better off when everyone can discover their purpose. Every day, Summer Search connects first-generation students to mentorship and transformative summer experiences, helping young people realize that they possess not just the talent, but also the inner strength to carve their place in the world. Because when we can harness the power and courage inside us, we become unstoppable.

Media contact:

FischTank PR

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/849a4910-093a-464d-861e-6c47b804e2ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c86d434-ce9f-4fd6-a686-f5ad3a6b13f9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/143f242a-1cbc-4b22-9042-76e12f0b3ce1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0acdee0f-1ce0-4af8-b5cf-b80b9aaff14e