Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Q2 Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

MOOREFIELD, W.Va., May 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announces its Board of Directors recently declared a second quarter 2020 dividend of $0.17 per share payable on June 30, 2020 to common shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 15, 2020.
Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.5 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-nine banking locations.
|Contact:
|Teresa Ely, Director of Shareholder Relations
|Telephone:
|(304) 530-0526
|Email:
|[email protected]
- ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fifth Third Bancorp Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors With Losses In Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – FITB - May 21, 2020
- Independence Holding Company Announces the Preliminary Results of Its Tender Offer to Repurchase up to 1,000,000 Shares of Its Common Stock - May 21, 2020
- XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $300 Million of Senior Notes - May 21, 2020