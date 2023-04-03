MOOREFIELD, W.Va., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) announces completion, effective April 1, 2023, of the acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and its subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc., headquartered in Preston, Maryland.

The former Provident State Bank offices will continue to operate under that name until late-September 2023, after which they will operate under the name Summit Community Bank.

