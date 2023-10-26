MOOREFIELD, W.Va., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023, highlighting robust core operating performance marked by continued notable strength in its net interest margin. The Company’s continued success underscores its position as an exceptional community bank, reflecting a sound strategy and solid operational execution.

The Company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware through Summit Community Bank, Inc., reported net income applicable to common shares of $16.1 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $7.98 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023 and $14.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. Higher earnings in Q3 2023 were driven primarily by lower provision for credit losses and acquisition-related expenses compared to Q2 2023 as Q2 included significant acquisition-related expenses attributable to the acquisition of PSB Holding Corp. and its bank subsidiary, Provident State Bank, Inc. (“PSB”) and higher provision for credit losses recorded on purchased non-credit deteriorated (“non-PCD”) loans from PSB and on a nonperforming commercial real estate participation loan.

“We are extremely encouraged by our achievements in the third quarter of 2023, as our strategic initiatives have continued to bear fruit in several critical areas,” stated H. Charles Maddy III, President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Financial Group. “Our core operational performance was robust, demonstrated by favorable net interest margin and a marked growth in our core deposits, reflecting the strong confidence our customers place in us.”

Mr. Maddy continued, “A pivotal highlight of this quarter was the announcement of our merger of peers with Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (“Burke & Herbert”) headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, a renowned financial institution located in one of the best banking markets in the U.S. This significant step forward is not just a growth strategy but a commitment to expanding our service excellence and community impact. We anticipate this consolidation to be a cornerstone event in our history, positioning us for substantial opportunities in 2024 and beyond.” Mr. Maddy concluded, “Looking ahead as we edge closer to the culmination of our strategic merger with Burke & Herbert, we remain committed to enhancing shareholder value, driven by our foundational strengths and synergistic growth plans. With our dedicated team, resilient strategies and community trust, we are optimistic and geared up for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Key Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

Summit Financial Group, Inc. entered into an Agreement and Plan of Reorganization with Burke & Herbert pursuant to which Summit will merge with and into Burke & Herbert, with Burke & Herbert as the surviving entity. Immediately following the Merger, Summit Community Bank, Inc., Summit’s wholly owned banking subsidiary, will be merged with Burke & Herbert’s wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company, with B&H Bank the surviving bank. The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024.

Our net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased 1 basis point to 3.88 percent from the linked quarter and increased by 4 basis points from the prior-year quarter.

Summit’s core deposits experienced modest growth in the third quarter of 2023, up 1.1 percent from the linked quarter, showcasing customer confidence and a robust deposit base.

The third quarter saw a modest increase in total loans, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit and acquired loans, registering an increase of 1.47 percent (5.87 percent annualized). This performance was further underscored by a year-over-year growth of 4.87 percent, a testament to our successful lending approach and effective customer acquisition.

The Company’s provision for credit losses totaled $1.25 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $8.00 million in the linked quarter. Included in the Company’s Q2 2023 provision for credit losses was $3.01 million to establish an allowance on non-PCD loans acquired from PSB in accordance with the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard and $3.66 million to recognize an allowance on a nonperforming commercial real estate loan participation.

Summit achieved an efficiency ratio of 47.15 percent, a marked improvement from 47.90 percent in the linked quarter, indicating optimized use of resources.

Annualized non-interest expense ratio decreased to 2.10 percent of average assets from 2.41 percent in the previous quarter and increased from 2.01 percent in the same quarter last year. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, annualized non-interest expense would have been 2.01 percent of average assets in Q3 2023 and 2.05 percent of average assets for Q2 2023.

Results from Operations

Net interest income totaled $41.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, marking an increase of 21.0 percent from the prior-year third quarter and 2.4 percent from the linked quarter. This robust growth is attributable primarily to our strategic expansion of the loan portfolio and optimizations in investment allocations. NIM for the third quarter 2023 was 3.88 percent compared to 3.89 percent for the linked quarter and 3.84 percent for the prior-year quarter, representing a stable margin performance despite volatile interest rates.

Summit recorded a $1.25 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses was $8.0 million for the linked quarter, which included $3.01 million to establish an allowance on non-PCD loans acquired from PSB in accordance with the CECL accounting standard and $3.66 million, an allowance for a nonperforming loan participation with a regional bank secured by a shopping complex at the fair value of its collateral. The provision for credit losses was $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income, consisting primarily of service fee income from community banking activities and trust and wealth management fees, for third quarter 2023 was $5.27 million compared to $5.42 million for the linked quarter and $4.89 million for the comparable period of 2022. The Company recorded realized securities losses on debt securities of $12,000 in the third quarter of 2023 and $211,000 in the linked quarter. In addition, the Company recognized net gains on equity investments of $180,000 in the third quarter 2023 compared to $150,000 in the linked quarter. Excluding gains and losses from debt securities and equity investments, the combined revenue from net interest income and non-interest income for Q3 2023 rose to $46.4 million. This represents an increase of 1.3 percent from $45.8 million in the linked quarter and a substantial 19.0 percent growth from $39.0 million recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

Total noninterest expense decreased to $24.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, down 11.6 percent from $27.3 million in the linked quarter primarily due to fewer acquisition-related expenses in the third quarter. Conversely, there was a 25.7 percent hike from $19.2 million for the same quarter in the prior year, attributed mainly to the assimilation of operational costs from the newly integrated PSB operations.

Salary and benefit expenses were $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, a nominal decrease from $12.2 million in the preceding quarter but up from $10.2 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to the PSB acquisition and higher group health insurance premiums.

Acquisition-related expenses were $1.11 million for Q3 2023, representing legal, due diligence and fairness opinion costs relative to the Burke & Herbert merger, compared to $4.16 million for the linked quarter, consisting of contract termination costs, executive and employee severance benefits and legal and consulting fees associated with the PSB acquisition, and none during Q3 2022.

Summit’s efficiency ratio improved, registering 47.15 percent in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease from 47.95 percent in the third quarter of 2022, and marginally better than the 47.90 percent in the linked quarter. Concurrently, the non-interest expense to average assets ratio was optimized to 2.10 percent, compared to 2.41 percent in the previous quarter, indicating enhanced operational efficiency despite the expanded asset base post-PSB acquisition.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2023, total assets were $4.6 billion, an increase of $687.5 million, or 17.6 percent since December 31, 2022. Excluding acquired PSB assets, total assets increased by $119.2 million, or 3.0 percent since December 31, 2022.

Total loans net of unearned fees increased to $3.6 billion as of September 30, 2023, from $3.1 billion at December 31, 2022, and increased 17.0 percent from the third quarter of 2022. Total loans, excluding those related to mortgage warehouse lending and acquired loans, reached $3.1 billion on September 30, 2023. This represents an increase of 1.65 percent (or 6.59 percent when annualized) during the quarter just ended.

Total commercial loans, including commercial and industrial (C&I) and commercial real estate (CRE), increased 0.3 percent (1.1 percent annualized) during the third quarter to $2.3 billion as of September 30, 2023.

Residential real estate and consumer lending totaled $737.2 million on September 30, 2023, reflecting an increase of 0.75 percent (3.0 percent annualized) during the third quarter.

As of September 30, 2023, mortgage warehouse lines of credit, sourced solely from a participation arrangement with a large regional bank, totaled $114.7 million compared to $130.4 million as of December 31, 2022, and $194.7 million at the year-ago period end.

Deposits totaled $3.8 billion on September 30, 2023, a 0.5 percent increase during the third quarter. Core deposits increased 1.1 percent during the third quarter 2023 to $3.7 billion. Adjusted uninsured deposits (excluding uninsured public deposits otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law) were 34.2 percent of total deposits at September 30, 2023 compared to 29.8 percent at year-end 2022 and 24.4 percent at the year-ago period end.

Total shareholders’ equity was $416.5 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $354.5 million at December 31, 2022. Summit paid a quarterly common dividend of $0.22 per share in the third quarter of 2023.

Tangible Book Value Per Share (“TBVPS”) increased by $0.29 to $22.22 during the third quarter of 2023, representing a 1.3 percent increase. This increase was primarily due to retained earnings which more than offset the decline in the fair value of available for sale securities reflected in accumulated other comprehensive loss. Summit had 14,674,852 outstanding common shares at September 30, 2023, compared to 12,783,646 at year-end 2022.

As announced in the first quarter of 2020, the Board of Directors authorized the open market repurchase of up to 750,000 shares of the issued and outstanding shares of Summit’s common stock, of which 323,577 shares have been repurchased to date. The timing and quantity of stock purchases under this repurchase plan are at the discretion of management. During the third quarter of 2023, no shares of Summit’s common stock were repurchased under the Plan.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs (“NCOs”) of $118,000 during the third quarter 2023, representing 0.01 percent of average loans annualized, compared to $3.8 million, representing 0.44 percent of average loans annualized, in the linked quarter. NCOs of $8,000 represented 0.0 percent of average loans annualized in the year-ago period.

Summit’s allowance for loan credit losses was $47.2 million on September 30, 2023, $45.7 million at the end of the linked quarter, and $36.8 million on September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2023, the allowance for loan credit losses stood at 1.31 percent of total loans, reflecting a slight increase compared to the rate of 1.26 percent recorded as of December 31, 2022. In terms of the allowance’s coverage, it represented 367.7 percent of nonperforming loans at September 30, 2023, in contrast to the figure of 497.2 percent at December 31, 2022.

Summit’s allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments was $6.91 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $7.33 million at the end of the linked quarter. During the most recent quarter, the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments decreased by $420,000, primarily due to a reduction in unfunded loan balances.

As of September 30, 2023, nonperforming assets (“NPAs”), consisting of nonperforming loans, foreclosed properties, and repossessed assets, totaled $17.4 million, or 0.38 percent of assets, compared to NPAs of $12.9 million, or 0.33 percent of assets at year-end 2022.

About the Company

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is the $4.6 billion financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. Its talented bankers serve commercial and individual clients throughout West Virginia, the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, Virginia, Kentucky, Eastern Shore of Maryland and Delaware. Summit’s focus on in-market commercial lending and providing other business banking services in dynamic markets is designed to leverage its highly efficient operations and core deposits in strong legacy locations. Residential and consumer lending, trust and wealth management, and other retail financial services are offered through convenient digital and mobile banking platforms, including MySummitBank.com and 54 full-service branch locations. More information on Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMF), headquartered in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle in Moorefield, is available at SummitFGI.com.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022 For the Quarter Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 58,102 $ 38,784 49.8 % Securities 6,357 3,497 81.8 % Other 235 170 38.2 % Total interest income 64,694 42,451 52.4 % Interest expense Deposits 19,924 6,140 224.5 % Borrowings 3,497 2,198 59.1 % Total interest expense 23,421 8,338 180.9 % Net interest income 41,273 34,113 21.0 % Provision for credit losses 1,250 1,500 -16.7 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,023 32,613 22.7 % Noninterest income Trust and wealth management fees 819 725 13.0 % Mortgage origination revenue 172 538 -68.0 % Service charges on deposit accounts 1,775 1,550 14.5 % Bank card revenue 1,907 1,639 16.4 % Net gains on equity investments 180 283 -36.4 % Net realized losses on debt securities (12 ) (242 ) -95.0 % Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 311 229 35.8 % Other income 113 165 -31.5 % Total noninterest income 5,265 4,887 7.7 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,959 10,189 17.4 % Net occupancy expense 1,436 1,301 10.4 % Equipment expense 2,361 1,851 27.6 % Professional fees 400 372 7.5 % Advertising and public relations 247 276 -10.5 % Amortization of intangibles 998 354 181.9 % FDIC premiums 716 292 145.2 % Bank card expense 972 726 33.9 % Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 10 26 -61.5 % Acquisition-related expense 1,110 – n/m Other expenses 3,953 3,834 3.1 % Total noninterest expense 24,162 19,221 25.7 % Income before income taxes 21,126 18,279 15.6 % Income taxes 4,794 3,856 24.3 % Net income 16,332 14,423 13.2 % Preferred stock dividends 225 225 n/a Net income applicable to common shares $ 16,107 $ 14,198 13.4 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Quarterly Performance Summary (unaudited) Q3 2023 vs Q3 2022 For the Quarter Ended Percent 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.10 $ 1.11 -0.9 % Diluted $ 1.09 $ 1.11 -1.8 % Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 10.0 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 19.8 % 17.7 % 11.5 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 14,672,176 12,766,473 14.9 % Diluted 14,714,211 12,835,670 14.6 % Common shares outstanding at period end 14,674,852 12,774,645 14.9 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 15.66 % 17.05 % -8.2 % Return on average tangible equity (C)(E) 20.03 % 21.33 % -6.1 % Return on average tangible common equity (D)(E) 20.95 % 22.20 % -5.6 % Return on average assets 1.42 % 1.51 % -6.0 % Net interest margin (A) 3.88 % 3.84 % 1.0 % Efficiency ratio (B) 47.15 % 47.95 % -1.7 %

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) – See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Nine Month Performance Summary (unaudited) 2023 vs 2022 For the Nine Months Ended Percent Dollars in thousands 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Change Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 157,999 $ 101,774 55.2 % Securities 17,423 8,871 96.4 % Other 610 262 132.8 % Total interest income 176,032 110,907 58.7 % Interest expense Deposits 51,775 10,489 393.6 % Borrowings 8,481 5,785 46.6 % Total interest expense 60,256 16,274 270.3 % Net interest income 115,776 94,633 22.3 % Provision for credit losses 10,750 5,450 97.2 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,026 89,183 17.8 % Noninterest income Trust and wealth management fees 2,484 2,228 11.5 % Mortgage origination revenue 513 1,194 -57.0 % Service charges on deposit accounts 5,110 4,625 10.5 % Bank card revenue 5,462 4,748 15.0 % Net gains/(losses) on equity investments 375 (14 ) n/m Net realized losses on debt securities, net (282 ) (684 ) -58.8 % Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 1,078 843 27.9 % Other income 334 348 -4.0 % Total noninterest income 15,074 13,288 13.4 % Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 34,922 29,920 16.7 % Net occupancy expense 4,297 3,801 13.0 % Equipment expense 6,752 5,484 23.1 % Professional fees 1,246 1,242 0.3 % Advertising and public relations 681 613 11.1 % Amortization of intangibles 2,340 1,088 115.1 % FDIC premiums 1,788 872 105.0 % Bank card expense 2,620 2,249 16.5 % Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 73 77 -5.2 % Acquisition-related expense 5,604 33 n/m Other expenses 10,563 8,651 22.1 % Total noninterest expense 70,886 54,030 31.2 % Income before income taxes 49,214 48,441 1.6 % Income taxes 10,572 10,311 2.5 % Net income 38,642 38,130 1.3 % Preferred stock dividends 675 675 0.0 % Net income applicable to common shares $ 37,967 $ 37,455 1.4 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Nine Month Performance Summary (unaudited) 2023 vs 2022 For the Nine Months Ended Percent 9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Change Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 2.70 $ 2.94 -8.2 % Diluted $ 2.69 $ 2.92 -7.9 % Cash dividends per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.56 10.7 % Common stock dividend payout ratio 22.6 % 18.7 % 20.7 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 14,048,567 12,755,576 10.1 % Diluted 14,090,796 12,815,365 10.0 % Common shares outstanding at period end 14,674,852 12,774,645 14.9 % Performance Ratios Return on average equity 12.97 % 15.26 % -15.0 % Return on average tangible equity (C) (E) 17.60 % 19.23 % -8.5 % Return on average tangible common equity (D) (E) 17.42 % 20.00 % -12.9 % Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.37 % -13.9 % Net interest margin (A) 3.87 % 3.71 % 4.3 % Efficiency ratio (B) 47.66 % 48.25 % -1.2 %

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income applicable to common shares + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) – See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Statements of Income Interest income Loans, including fees $ 58,102 $ 54,413 $ 45,485 $ 43,589 $ 38,784 Securities 6,357 6,247 4,819 4,181 3,497 Other 235 203 171 70 170 Total interest income 64,694 60,863 50,475 47,840 42,451 Interest expense Deposits 19,924 17,851 14,000 10,194 6,140 Borrowings 3,497 2,699 2,286 3,293 2,198 Total interest expense 23,421 20,550 16,286 13,487 8,338 Net interest income 41,273 40,313 34,189 34,353 34,113 Provision for credit losses 1,250 8,000 1,500 1,500 1,500 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 40,023 32,313 32,689 32,853 32,613 Noninterest income Trust and wealth management fees 819 854 811 750 725 Mortgage origination revenue 172 169 171 286 538 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,775 1,943 1,392 1,526 1,550 Bank card revenue 1,907 1,987 1,568 1,513 1,639 Net gains on equity investments 180 150 45 280 283 Net realized losses on debt securities (12 ) (211 ) (59 ) (24 ) (242 ) Bank owned life insurance and annuity income 311 431 336 367 229 Other income 113 100 122 167 165 Total noninterest income 5,265 5,423 4,386 4,865 4,887 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,959 12,156 10,807 10,532 10,189 Net occupancy expense 1,436 1,528 1,333 1,328 1,301 Equipment expense 2,361 2,361 2,030 1,769 1,851 Professional fees 400 471 376 386 372 Advertising and public relations 247 264 170 280 276 Amortization of intangibles 998 999 343 351 354 FDIC premiums 716 742 330 352 292 Bank card expense 972 951 696 679 726 Foreclosed properties expense, net of (gains)/losses 10 48 15 159 26 Acquisition-related expenses 1,110 4,163 331 81 – Other expenses 3,953 3,641 2,968 2,932 3,834 Total noninterest expense 24,162 27,324 19,399 18,849 19,221 Income before income taxes 21,126 10,412 17,676 18,869 18,279 Income tax expense 4,794 2,203 3,575 3,783 3,856 Net income 16,332 8,209 14,101 15,086 14,423 Preferred stock dividends 225 225 225 225 225 Net income applicable to common shares $ 16,107 $ 7,984 $ 13,876 $ 14,861 $ 14,198

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Five Quarter Performance Summary (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Per Share Data Earnings per common share Basic $ 1.10 $ 0.54 $ 1.09 $ 1.16 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 1.09 $ 0.54 $ 1.08 $ 1.16 $ 1.11 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Common stock dividend payout ratio 19.8 % 36.7 % 18.1 % 16.9 % 17.7 % Average common shares outstanding Basic 14,672,176 14,668,923 12,783,851 12,775,703 12,766,473 Diluted 14,714,211 14,703,636 12,830,102 12,837,637 12,835,670 Common shares outstanding at period end 14,674,852 14,672,147 12,786,404 12,783,646 12,774,645 Performance Ratios Return on average equity 15.66 % 7.99 % 15.55 % 17.50 % 17.05 % Return on average tangible equity (C)(E) 20.03 % 10.86 % 19.10 % 21.75 % 21.33 % Return on average tangible common equity (D)(E) 20.95 % 11.37 % 20.10 % 22.96 % 22.20 % Return on average assets 1.42 % 0.73 % 1.43 % 1.54 % 1.51 % Net interest margin (A) 3.88 % 3.89 % 3.83 % 3.80 % 3.84 % Efficiency ratio (B) 47.15 % 47.90 % 48.00 % 46.40 % 47.95 %

NOTES

(A) – Presented on a tax-equivalent basis assuming a federal tax rate of 21%.

(B) – Computed on a tax equivalent basis excluding acquisition-related expenses, gains/losses on sales of assets, write-downs of OREO properties to fair value and amortization of intangibles.

(C) – Return on average tangible equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(D) – Return on average tangible common equity = (Net income + Amortization of intangibles [after-tax]) / (Average common shareholders’ equity – Average intangible assets).

(E) – See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Selected Balance Sheet Data (unaudited) Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 23,159 $ 23,341 $ 16,488 $ 16,469 $ 16,141 Interest bearing deposits other banks 36,398 39,902 54,328 28,248 29,510 Debt securities, available for sale 511,403 512,038 431,933 405,201 383,965 Debt securities, held to maturity 94,715 95,200 95,682 96,163 96,640 Equity investments 31,241 30,818 29,867 29,494 20,314 Other investments 19,579 16,014 12,696 16,029 18,105 Loans, net 3,551,686 3,506,880 3,059,099 3,043,919 3,038,377 Property held for sale 4,505 4,742 5,128 5,067 5,193 Premises and equipment, net 62,721 60,967 54,491 53,981 54,628 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 75,425 76,423 61,807 62,150 62,502 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies and annuities 85,076 84,790 72,019 71,640 71,216 Derivative financial instruments 44,527 39,951 34,758 40,506 42,179 Other assets 63,773 61,204 49,111 47,825 48,529 Total assets $ 4,604,208 $ 4,552,270 $ 3,977,407 $ 3,916,692 $ 3,887,299 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Deposits $ 3,754,495 $ 3,735,034 $ 3,299,846 $ 3,169,879 $ 3,108,072 Short-term borrowings 258,054 232,150 140,150 225,999 273,148 Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures, net 123,892 123,776 123,660 123,543 123,427 Other liabilities 51,315 48,136 44,205 42,741 40,978 Total liabilities 4,187,756 4,139,096 3,607,861 3,562,162 3,545,625 Preferred stock and related surplus 14,920 14,920 14,920 14,920 14,920 Common stock and related surplus 130,508 130,227 90,939 90,696 90,345 Retained earnings 289,641 276,762 271,712 260,393 248,084 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (18,617 ) (8,735 ) (8,025 ) (11,479 ) (11,675 ) Total shareholders’ equity 416,452 413,174 369,546 354,530 341,674 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,604,208 $ 4,552,270 $ 3,977,407 $ 3,916,692 $ 3,887,299 Book value per common share $ 27.36 $ 27.14 $ 27.73 $ 26.57 $ 25.58 Tangible book value per common share (A)(C) $ 22.22 $ 21.93 $ 22.90 $ 21.70 $ 20.69 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (B)(C) 7.2 % 7.2 % 7.5 % 7.2 % 6.9 %

NOTES

(A) – Tangible book value per share = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / Common shares outstanding.

(B) – Tangible common equity to tangible assets = (Common stock and related surplus plus Retained earnings plus Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss – Intangible assets) / (Total assets – Intangible assets).

(C) – See Non-GAAP Financial Measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loan Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022

Commercial $ 511,951 $ 511,457 $ 498,268 $ 501,844 $ 512,771 Mortgage warehouse lines 114,734 118,785 86,240 130,390 194,740 Commercial real estate Owner occupied 547,886 566,447 469,560 467,050 473,298 Non-owner occupied 1,217,029 1,193,927 1,036,358 1,004,368 960,627 Construction and development Land and development 114,354 117,371 102,351 106,362 104,437 Construction 349,049 309,709 290,556 282,935 248,564 Residential real estate Conventional 497,076 483,998 395,312 386,874 382,203 Jumbo 113,837 117,219 111,475 92,103 87,449 Home equity 81,967 86,050 70,167 71,986 72,756 Consumer 44,288 44,429 36,531 35,372 35,116 Other 6,748 3,169 3,117 3,534 3,166 Total loans, net of unearned fees 3,598,919 3,552,561 3,099,935 3,082,818 3,075,127 Less allowance for loan credit losses 47,233 45,681 40,836 38,899 36,750 Loans, net $ 3,551,686 $ 3,506,880 $ 3,059,099 $ 3,043,919 $ 3,038,377 Unfunded loan commitments $ 943,508 $ 957,278 $ 907,757 $ 925,657 $ 889,854

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Deposit Composition (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Core deposits Non-interest bearing checking $ 630,055 $ 679,139 $ 552,716 $ 553,616 $ 619,067 Interest bearing checking 2,144,737 2,024,341 1,886,011 1,743,299 1,475,643 Savings 477,348 512,129 462,631 496,751 582,922 Time deposits 469,530 465,026 327,037 343,423 397,662 Total core deposits 3,721,670 3,680,635 3,228,395 3,137,089 3,075,294 Brokered time deposits 32,825 54,399 71,451 32,790 32,778 Total deposits $ 3,754,495 $ 3,735,034 $ 3,299,846 $ 3,169,879 $ 3,108,072 Estimated uninsured deposits (A) $ 1,283,610 $ 1,189,908 $ 933,703 $ 946,188 $ 757,038

(A) – Excludes uninsured public funds otherwise secured or collateralized as required by law

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Regulatory Capital Ratios (unaudited) 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Summit Financial Group, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 8.9 % 8.7 % 8.9 % 8.6 % 8.2 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 9.7 % 9.5 % 9.8 % 9.5 % 9.2 % Total Risk-based Capital 13.5 % 13.3 % 14.0 % 13.5 % 13.1 % Tier 1 Leverage 8.5 % 8.4 % 8.7 % 8.5 % 8.4 % Summit Community Bank, Inc. CET1 Risk-based Capital 11.6 % 11.3 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.3 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital 11.6 % 11.3 % 11.9 % 11.6 % 11.3 % Total Risk-based Capital 12.7 % 12.5 % 13.1 % 12.6 % 12.2 % Tier 1 Leverage 10.1 % 9.9 % 10.6 % 10.4 % 10.3 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Asset Quality Information (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended Dollars in thousands 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Gross loan charge-offs $ 226 $ 4,009 $ 164 $ 250 $ 265 Gross loan recoveries (108 ) (118 ) (227 ) (249 ) (257 ) Net loan charge-offs $ 118 $ 3,891 $ (63 ) $ 1 $ 8 Net loan charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.01 % 0.44 % -0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan credit losses $ 47,233 $ 45,681 $ 40,836 $ 38,899 $ 36,750 Allowance for loan credit losses as a percentage of period end loans 1.31 % 1.29 % 1.32 % 1.26 % 1.19 % Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (“ULC”) $ 6,912 $ 7,332 $ 6,572 $ 6,947 $ 7,597 Allowance for credit losses on ULC as a percentage of period end ULC 0.73 % 0.81 % 0.72 % 0.75 % 0.85 % Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming loans Commercial $ 783 $ 254 $ 402 $ 93 $ 347 Commercial real estate 6,402 5,970 1,700 1,750 1,860 Residential construction and development 750 772 813 851 902 Residential real estate 4,787 4,298 4,322 5,117 6,083 Consumer 124 46 65 12 8 Total nonperforming loans 12,846 11,340 7,302 7,823 9,200 Foreclosed properties Commercial real estate 297 297 297 297 297 Commercial construction and development 2,187 2,187 2,187 2,187 2,332 Residential construction and development 1,924 2,161 2,293 2,293 2,293 Residential real estate 97 97 351 290 271 Total foreclosed properties 4,505 4,742 5,128 5,067 5,193 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,351 $ 16,082 $ 12,430 $ 12,890 $ 14,393 Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.36 % 0.32 % 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.30 % Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.38 % 0.35 % 0.31 % 0.33 % 0.37 %

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Loans Past Due 30-89 Days (unaudited) Dollars in thousands 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022

Commercial $ 3,300 $ 1,006 $ 463 $ 3,168 $ 1,329 Commercial real estate 781 513 1,000 641 1,550 Construction and development 793 161 3,459 317 236 Residential real estate 4,620 4,933 2,311 6,231 2,824 Consumer 440 389 252 253 216 Other 37 17 13 22 4 Total $ 9,971 $ 7,019 $ 7,498 $ 10,632 $ 6,159

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates Q3 2023 vs Q2 2023 vs Q3 2022 (unaudited) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 3,591,583 $ 58,040 6.41 % $ 3,516,306 $ 54,374 6.20 % $ 3,018,219 $ 38,741 5.09 % Tax-exempt (2) 3,911 78 7.91 % 4,144 49 4.74 % 4,834 54 4.43 % Securities Taxable 417,299 4,972 4.73 % 428,039 4,900 4.59 % 283,645 2,273 3.18 % Tax-exempt (2) 211,150 1,754 3.30 % 209,931 1,705 3.26 % 203,951 1,549 3.01 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 39,200 235 2.38 % 35,218 203 2.31 % 49,048 170 1.38 % Total interest earning assets 4,263,143 65,079 6.06 % 4,193,638 61,231 5.86 % 3,559,697 42,787 4.77 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 24,229 23,588 17,455 Premises & equipment 62,085 60,872 54,976 Intangible assets 76,037 80,445 62,705 Other assets 219,150 212,104 171,409 Allowance for loan credit losses (46,498 ) (44,312 ) (35,381 ) Total assets $ 4,598,146 $ 4,526,335 $ 3,830,861 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits 2,057,035 15,053 2.90 % 1,985,134 13,423 2.71 % $ 1,454,815 $ 4,276 1.17 % Savings deposits 493,565 2,035 1.64 % 528,694 2,000 1.52 % 611,075 1,243 0.81 % Time deposits 505,824 2,836 2.22 % 513,236 2,428 1.90 % 461,134 621 0.53 % Short-term borrowings 267,935 1,988 2.94 % 207,418 1,212 2.34 % 191,421 850 1.76 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 123,839 1,509 4.83 % 123,843 1,487 4.82 % 123,368 1,348 4.34 % Total interest bearing liabilities 3,448,198 23,421 2.69 % 3,358,325 20,550 2.45 % 2,841,813 8,338 1.16 % Noninterest bearing liabilities . Demand deposits 681,035 706,391 609,424 Other liabilities 51,669 50,863 41,339 Total liabilities 4,180,902 4,115,579 3,492,576 Shareholders’ equity – preferred 14,920 14,920 14,920 Shareholders’ equity – common 402,324 395,836 323,365 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,598,146 $ 4,526,335 $ 3,830,861 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 41,658 $ 40,681 $ 34,449 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.88 % 3.89 % 3.84 % (1) – For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) – Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $385,000, $368,000, and $336,000 for Q3 2023, Q2 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively.

SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: SMMF) Average Balance Sheet, Interest Earnings & Expenses and Average Rates YTD 2023 vs YTD 2022 (unaudited) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Average Earnings / Yield / Average Earnings / Yield / Dollars in thousands Balances Expense Rate Balances Expense Rate ASSETS Interest earning assets Loans, net of unearned interest (1) Taxable $ 3,400,167 $ 157,813 6.21 % $ 2,898,380 $ 101,640 4.69 % Tax-exempt (2) 4,706 235 6.68 % 5,108 170 4.45 % Securities Taxable 386,825 13,283 4.59 % 300,371 5,695 2.53 % Tax-exempt (2) 212,484 5,241 3.30 % 187,575 4,021 2.87 % Interest bearing deposits other banks and Federal funds sold 36,261 610 2.25 % 53,142 262 0.66 % Total interest earning assets 4,040,443 177,182 5.86 % 3,444,576 111,788 4.34 % Noninterest earning assets Cash & due from banks 21,766 17,671 Premises & equipment 59,053 55,486 Intangible assets 72,887 63,061 Other assets 207,111 159,912 Allowance for loan credit losses (43,466 ) (33,705 ) Total assets $ 4,357,794 $ 3,707,001 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 1,954,761 $ 39,276 2.69 % $ 1,260,907 $ 6,015 0.64 % Savings deposits 500,647 5,949 1.59 % 660,855 2,505 0.51 % Time deposits 469,864 6,550 1.86 % 506,654 1,969 0.52 % Short-term borrowings 214,322 4,024 2.51 % 179,813 1,918 1.43 % Long-term borrowings and subordinated debentures 123,717 4,457 4.82 % 123,279 3,867 4.19 % 3,263,311 60,256 2.47 % 2,731,508 16,274 0.80 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Demand deposits 648,789 600,766 Other liabilities 48,554 41,541 Total liabilities 3,960,654 3,373,815 Shareholders’ equity – preferred 14,920 14,920 Shareholders’ equity – common 382,220 318,266 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,357,794 $ 3,707,001 NET INTEREST EARNINGS $ 116,926 $ 95,514 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.87 % 3.71 % (1) – For purposes of this table, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (2) – Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted assuming a Federal tax rate of 21% for all periods presented. The tax equivalent adjustment resulted in an increase in interest income of $1,150,000 and $881,000 for the YTD 2023 and YTD 2022 periods, respectively.