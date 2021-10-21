Summit One Vanderbilt, a Breathtaking and Immersive Observatory Experience, Opens to the Public Today

Visit www.summitov.com to Purchase Tickets to Experience SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan’s largest office landlord, celebrated the grand opening of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, the world’s most immersive observatory experience. SL Green executives, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt creators, One Vanderbilt partners and New York City leaders celebrated the historic occasion today at a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the highly anticipated destination to its first visitors. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt opens as New York City welcomes back visitors from across the globe. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will be enjoyed from morning to night as guests take in New York’s most stunning views through the truly unique pairing of AIR, a multi-sensory art installation, with the thrilling experiences of LEVITATION and ASCENT.

“This awe-inspiring destination in the heart of Midtown Manhattan is unlike any other experience in the world and it’s with great pride and excitement that we welcome our first visitors to SUMMIT One Vanderbilt today. The energy in New York City is palpable and we’re thrilled that SUMMIT One Vanderbilt can play a central role in its rebound as visitors come rushing back to the greatest city in the world,” said Marc Holliday, Chairman and CEO of SL Green. “We set out to create a truly unique destination for New Yorkers and visitors from around the world to explore and SUMMIT One Vanderbilt delivers – you need to experience it to understand it. From thrilling ways to take in the best views of Manhattan to the multi-level and multi-room immersive art experience called AIR, we expect people to visit again and again.”

“As New York mounts its comeback, it is important that we recognize and celebrate projects like this that remind us and the world about the resiliency and energy of our city. By building and growing — and adding experiences that demonstrate what our city can offer — new attractions like SUMMIT One Vanderbilt will help New York reach new heights,” said Democratic Mayoral nominee Eric Adams.

“New York City has always been a global beacon of hope, pride, resilience and energy. As such, it is fitting that SUMMIT One Vanderbilt – a literal beacon on the New York City skyline – celebrates its grand opening at a time when this City is returning. Despite the challenges over the last nearly two years, New Yorkers have shown more grit and determination than ever before as we all work together to bring New York City back to its full capacity and vitality,” said Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin.

“A key part of Manhattan’s ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be the return of international tourism,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “World-class attractions will play a big part in bringing customers back to Manhattan and its restaurants, shops, and theaters. I congratulate SL Green on the opening of SUMMIT at One Vanderbilt.”

“The debut of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is perfectly timed as New York City continues its economic recovery and as the gates of international travel swing more widely open next month. We applaud SL Green for their extraordinary investment and encourage New Yorkers and visitors alike to discover this thrilling new attraction high above New York City,” said NYC & Company President and CEO Fred Dixon.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

This multi-level, 65,000 square-foot entertainment space took years to conceive, design and develop. Ideally located in the heart of Midtown, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt boasts thrill experiences, elevated food and cocktails, and an outdoor terrace with the highest urban alpine meadow in the Western hemisphere. Thrill seekers can enjoy 2 options to test their mettle. SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s LEVITATION sky boxes allow guests to step out from the envelope of the building and stand on transparent glass 1,063 feet above Madison Avenue, with the hustle and bustle of city streets directly beneath them. For the extreme thrill seeker, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s ASCENT, an all-glass elevator with a transparent glass floor, will take guests from the terrace level up the side of the building, to over 1,200 feet (364 meters), nesting at the highest viewing point in midtown Manhattan. The final stops on the SUMMIT One Vanderbilt journey are APRÈS and the SUMMIT TERRACE. APRÈS is SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s sky-high lounge and café featuring bespoke light fare and an innovative cocktail program curated by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events. APRÈS’ offerings can be enjoyed inside the Nordic themed lounge and café designed by Snøhetta or outside on the SUMMIT TERRACE. The SUMMIT TERRACE wraps around the south and west sides of One Vanderbilt and is the perfect open air viewing spot to take in the incredible views for up to 80 miles while toasting your experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt.

AIR

AIR is the story-driven, multi-space immersive experience within SUMMIT One Vanderbilt designed by Kenzo Digital. AIR begins in TRANSCENDENCE 1, which mixes transparency and reflectivity, creating the illusion of boundless space, faceting the world into an infinite universe without fixed form or limit. Every moment in TRANSCENDENCE 1 offers a tantalizing and singular experience, unique to that moment in time. With AFFINITY, the story of AIR evolves, becomes playful, interactive, as visitors are invited to connect physically to the hundreds of reflective orbs hovering around them. AIR evolves yet again with the breathtaking mezzanine vantage point of TRANSCENDENCE 2, where visitors revel in the power of new perspective and witness the ecstatic first moments of new visitors entering the space below. The story of AIR concludes with UNITY, as each visitor becomes part of the experience itself, their three-dimensional portrait transformed into a cloud in a mesmerizing, ever-changing, animated skyscape.

At night, the magic of AIR dramatically shifts as TRANSCENDENCE 1, 2 and AFFINITY are transformed through a one-of-a-kind light and sound story, turning AIR into a beacon of energy, visible to all of New York City and beyond.

“Air is a love letter to New York, an immersive art experience that is a living, breathing entity, expressed through its multisensory use of material choice, sound, lighting and production design. It’s a story that evolves with each successive space, bringing visitors deeper and deeper into the experience until finally, they become part of it,” says Kenzo Digital, Artist and CEO, Kenzo Digital Immersive. “Air compels you to live in the present moment: calm, aware and free.”

The experience in UNITY is supported by a massive, 750 square foot seamless Samsung wall display.

“At Samsung, we have a vision for how to embrace and link human experience with our breathtaking state of the art LED Wall technology”, said Harry Patz, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Samsung Electronics America’s Display Division. “We are proud to partner with SL Green to deliver on their vision to create an immersive environment of Unity and Empowerment showcasing our spectacular 18’x8’ IWJ Wall Series product in this exciting iconic New York City venue.”

Design: SUMMIT One Vanderbilt brought together a team of leading experts in design and architecture. Snøhetta designed SUMMIT One Vanderbilt’s interior as a sensory urban experience that lifts visitors into the sky.

“Our design for SUMMIT One Vanderbilt anchors futuristic installation experiences with quiet and subtle spaces that resonate emotionally with visitors, connecting the interiors of the observatory to the city. Visitors can inhabit the observatory in a uniquely intimate manner, providing new perspectives of the city beyond. The result is an authentic experience and a memory to be cherished for years to come,” said Craig Dykers, Founding Partner, Snøhetta.

Culinary: Danny Meyer’s Union Square Events provides a unique culinary experience at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt with both indoor and outdoor bars, an all-day lounge and cafe, and locations to grab elevated snacks. The menu features surprise and delight lite bites plus inventive beverages and cocktails. “Our team is proud to add additional flavor to this thrilling new destination that will place a resounding exclamation point on New York City’s renaissance,” said Danny Meyer, Founder and CEO of Union Square Hospitality Group.

Health & Wellness: As a global leader in environmental, social, and governance initiatives, SL Green has invested heavily in sustainability features at One Vanderbilt, ensuring the tower maintains one of the lowest carbon footprints across similarly scaled buildings in New York City. Summit One Vanderbilt has cutting-edge UV-c light sanitization and MERV 16 air filtration, and 9-stage volatile organic compound (VOC) HEPA Filters to ensure the highest air quality and cleanest surfaces.

Tickets & Pricing: Right now, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is open Thursday through Sunday and ticket prices start at $39 for adults. Special pricing for New York City residents is also available online only. For more information and to purchase tickets to experience SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, visit www.summitov.com . Follow SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on Instagram and Facebook at @summitov.

