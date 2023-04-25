SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) today reported net income for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 increased $181,000, or 5%, to $4,116,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3,935,000, or $0.59 per diluted share for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. Steady deposit growth and reduced operating expenses contributed to profitability for the quarter. Additionally, a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share was declared for common shareholders.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on April 24, 2023. The quarterly dividend will be paid on May 18, 2023 to shareholders of record on May 11, 2023.

“We posted strong first quarter earnings, fueled by solid net interest income growth, continued non-interest income generation, and lower non-interest expenses,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO. “While the net interest margin decrease was primarily related to pressure from the funding side of the balance sheet, we remain prudent with all new loan pricing, as customer deposits are still our main source of loan funding. Despite unusual challenges presented to us by rapidly rising interest rates, highly publicized bank failures and continued discussion of a pending economic recession, we continue to implement new strategies to help our customers while also growing our operations.”

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended March 31, 2023)

Net income was $4,116,000, or $0.62 per diluted share, compared to $3,935,000, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022 and $4,553,000, or $0.68 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Provision for credit losses was $400,000, compared to $135,000 in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.69%, compared to 4.29% in the preceding quarter and 4.28% in the first quarter a year ago.

First quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 1.3% to $11,996,000, compared to $11,837,000 in the first quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.47%, compared to 1.66% in the first quarter of 2022.

Annualized return on average equity was 18.38%, compared to 18.69% in the first quarter a year ago.

Net loans increased $89,452,000 to $907,623,000 at March 31, 2023, compared to $818,171,000 one year earlier.

Net loans decreased $6,084,000 during the quarter to $907,623,000 at March 31, 2023, compared to $913,707,000 three months earlier. The Bank’s loan growth was reduced due to the sale of approximately $23,000,000 of SBA guaranteed loan balances in the first quarter of 2023.

Total deposits increased 22% to $1,015,652,000 at March 31, 2023 compared to $831,934,000 at March 31, 2022 and increased 6% when compared to the prior quarter end. Deposit growth during the quarter consisted primarily of core customer deposits gathered from the Bank’s existing five-branch network.

The Bank maintains reserves at the high-end when compared to peers as exhibited by some increases in non-performing loans and decreases in delinquent loans, resulting in an increase in nonperforming loans to gross loans to 1.13% and nonperforming assets to total assets to 0.91%, at March 31, 2023. This is compared to nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.40% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.34% at December 31, 2022 and 0% for both of these ratios as March 31, 2022.

Tangible book value was $13.76 per share, compared to $12.52 per share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022.

Operating Results

For the first quarter of 2023, the annualized return on average assets was 1.47% and the annualized return on average equity was 18.38%. This compared to an annualized return on average assets of 1.66% and an annualized return on average equity of 18.69%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. These results were above the 1.14% return on average assets and 12.95% return on average equity posted by the 158 bank index peers that make up the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank index as of December 31, 2022.*

Summit’s net interest margin was 3.69% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 4.29% in the preceding quarter and 4.28% in the first quarter of 2022. “Our net interest margin was impacted during the first quarter by higher funding costs due to the rapid rise in market interest rates. The cost of deposits in the first quarter was 1.79% as customers continue to seek higher rates,” said Reed.

Interest and dividend income increased 35% to $14,648,000 in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $10,879,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in interest income is attributable to a $2,520,000 increase in loan interest yield primarily driven by increased loan volume and secondarily by increased rates, $894,000 increase in interest on deposits with banks and $336,000 increase in investment interest.

Non-interest income increased slightly in the first quarter of 2023 to $1,961,000 compared to $1,955,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The Bank recognized $1,435,000 in gains on sales of SBA and USDA guaranteed loan balances in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $1,546,000 in gains on sales of SBA guaranteed loans balances in the first quarter of 2022.

Operating expenses decreased in the first quarter of 2023 to $5,818,000 compared to $6,286,000 in the first quarter of 2022. The decrease is primarily due to a $845,000 reduction in stock appreciation rights expense offset by a $257,000 increase in salaries and benefits net of deferred fees and costs.

Balance Sheet Review

Net loans increased 11% to $907,623,000 at March 31, 2023 compared to $818,171,000 at March 31, 2022 and decreased 1% compared to December 31, 2022.

Total deposits increased 22% to $1,015,652,000 at March 31, 2023 compared to $831,934,000 at March 31, 2022 and increased 6% when compared to the prior quarter end. Most of the deposit increase year-over-year was due to the Bank’s ongoing focus on growing local deposits organically. At March 31, 2023, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 9% compared to a year ago and represented 23% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased 11% compared to a year ago and represented 36% of total deposits, and CDs increased 298% compared to a year ago and comprised 41% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 1.79% in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.35% in the first quarter of 2022.

Shareholders’ equity was $92,665,000 at March 31, 2023, compared to $88,546,000 three months earlier and $83,708,000 a year earlier. The increase in shareholders’ equity compared to a year ago was primarily due to an increase of $13,901,000 in retained earnings offset by the $5,147,000 increase in accumulated other comprehensive income; this change was related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in market interest rates during the year. At March 31, 2023 tangible book value was $13.76 per share, compared to $13.15 three months earlier, and $12.52 at March 31, 2022.

Summit State Bank continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 7.99% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.10% at December 31, 2022, and 8.90% at March 31, 2022. The decrease compared to March 2022 is due to the Bank’s assets outgrowing the retention of capital to build liquidity.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets were $10,411,000, or 0.91% of total assets, at March 31, 2023, and consisted of five loans; two loans totaling $9,085,000 are real estate secured commercial loans and three loans totaling $1,326,000 are commercial and agriculture secured loans. There were no nonperforming assets at March 31, 2022.

Due to strong loan production when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and increases in expected losses, the Bank recorded a $400,000 provision for credit loss expense in the first quarter of 2023. This compared to $135,000 provision for credit loss expense in the first quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.65% on March 31, 2023 and 1.50% on March 31, 2022.

“We remain focused on being a reliable resource for our customers and communities through all economic cycles,” said Reed. “While recent developments in the banking markets have been unsettling in the short term, we believe that with our strong deposit franchise, solid capital levels, enhanced liquidity position, and good credit quality we are well positioned to grow in the year ahead.”

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $1,147 million and total equity of $93 million at March 31, 2023. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service to customers and results for shareholders. Presently, 63% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Best Business Bank, Best Places to Work in the North Bay, Top Community Bank Loan Producer, Raymond James Bankers Cup, Super Premier Performing Bank, and Piper Sandler SM-ALL Star. Summit State Bank’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

*As of December 31, 2022, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 158 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: Return on average assets (ROAA) 1.14%, and return on average equity (ROAE) 12.95%.

SUMMIT STATE BANK STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands except earnings per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 12,939 $ 13,097 $ 10,419 Interest on deposits with banks 906 369 12 Interest on investment securities 719 624 383 Dividends on FHLB stock 84 98 65 Total interest income 14,648 14,187 10,880 Interest expense: Deposits 4,400 2,380 710 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 119 463 193 Junior Subordinated Debt 94 94 94 Total interest expense 4,612 2,936 997 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 10,035 11,251 9,883 Provision for credit losses on loans 400 807 135 Reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (33 ) (145 ) (24 ) Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses on loans and unfunded loan commitments 9,668 10,589 9,772 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 208 219 209 Rental income 39 37 79 Net gain on loan sales 1,435 1,762 1,546 Net (loss) gain on securities – (3 ) 6 Other income 279 117 115 Total non-interest income 1,960 2,132 1,955 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 3,793 3,873 3,964 Occupancy and equipment 452 506 409 Other expenses 1,573 2,016 1,913 Total non-interest expense 5,819 6,394 6,286 Income before provision for income taxes 5,810 6,326 5,441 Provision for income taxes 1,695 1,773 1,505 Net income $ 4,115 $ 4,552 $ 3,936 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,688 6,688 6,685 Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 6,688 6,688 6,685

SUMMIT STATE BANK BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands except share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 116,569 $ 77,567 $ 65,897 Total cash and cash equivalents 116,569 77,567 65,897 Investment securities: Available-for-sale (at fair value; amortized cost of $97,951, $98,017 and $69,131) 84,841 83,785 63,332 Loans, less allowance for credit losses of $15,252, $14,839 and $12,453 907,623 913,707 818,171 Bank premises and equipment, net 5,507 5,461 5,584 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock (FHLB), at cost 4,737 4,737 4,320 Goodwill 4,119 4,119 4,119 Affordable housing tax credit investments 8,773 8,881 9,136 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 14,854 17,086 11,728 Total assets $ 1,147,023 $ 1,115,342 $ 982,285 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand – non interest-bearing $ 232,825 $ 252,033 $ 256,253 Demand – interest-bearing 153,214 143,767 152,823 Savings 63,895 67,117 61,563 Money market 148,433 137,362 174,447 Time deposits that meet or exceed the FDIC insurance limit 84,800 141,691 29,585 Other time deposits 332,485 220,685 157,263 Total deposits 1,015,652 962,656 831,934 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 23,000 41,000 48,500 Junior subordinated debt 5,909 5,905 5,895 Affordable housing commitment 4,435 4,677 6,573 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 5,362 12,560 5,677 Total liabilities 1,054,357 1,026,797 898,579 Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding – – – Common stock, no par value; shares authorized – 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,732,699, 6,732,699 and 6,684,759 37,217 37,179 37,014 Retained earnings 64,678 61,386 50,777 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (9,230 ) (10,019 ) (4,083 ) Total shareholders’ equity 92,666 88,547 83,708 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,147,023 $ 1,115,344 $ 982,287

Financial Summary (Dollars in thousands except per share data) As of and for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Statement of Income Data: Net interest income $ 10,035 $ 11,251 $ 9,882 Provision for credit losses on loans 400 807 135 Reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments (33 ) (145 ) (24 ) Non-interest income 1,961 2,132 1,955 Non-interest expense 5,818 6,395 6,286 Provision for income taxes 1,695 1,773 1,505 Net income $ 4,116 $ 4,553 $ 3,935 Selected per Common Share Data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.68 $ 0.59 Dividend per share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Book value per common share (1) $ 13.76 $ 13.15 $ 12.52 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Assets $ 1,147,023 $ 1,115,343 $ 982,287 Loans, net 907,623 913,707 818,171 Deposits 1,015,652 962,655 831,934 Average assets 1,135,912 1,070,000 959,680 Average earning assets 1,104,134 1,040,154 935,736 Average shareholders’ equity 90,814 86,675 85,405 Nonperforming loans 10,411 3,756 – Total nonperforming assets 10,411 3,756 – Selected Ratios: Return on average assets (2) 1.47% 1.69% 1.66% Return on average common shareholders’ equity (2) 18.38% 20.84% 18.69% Efficiency ratio (3) 48.50% 47.77% 53.13% Net interest margin (2) 3.69% 4.29% 4.28% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 9.44% 9.41% 9.41% Tier 1 capital ratio 9.44% 9.41% 9.41% Total capital ratio 11.28% 11.27% 11.27% Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.30% 8.53% 8.53% Common dividend payout ratio (4) 20.03% 17.73% 20.39% Average shareholders’ equity to average assets 7.99% 8.10% 8.90% Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.13% 0.40% 0.00% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.91% 0.34% 0.00% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.65% 1.60% 1.50% Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 146.49% 395.09% N/A (1) Total shareholders’ equity divided by total common shares outstanding. (2) Annualized. (3) Non-interest expenses to net interest and non-interest income, net of securities gains. (4) Common dividends divided by net income available for common shareholders.

