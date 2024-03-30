SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit State Bank (NASDAQ: SSBI) welcomes Dr. Frank Chong and James Finley, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Chong and Mr. Finley were elected to the Board of Directors at the Bank’s Board Meeting held on Monday, February 26, 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Chong and Mr. Finley as directors. Frank served as Superintendent/President of Santa Rosa Junior College, has a vast knowledge of the Sonoma County community and possesses strong leadership experience. Mr. Finley was selected for his knowledge of the financial services industry and business acumen,” stated Josh Cox, Chairman of the Board.

Currently, Dr. Chong serves as President Emeritus retiring after 11 years at Santa Rosa Junior College. He was also the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges at the United States Department of Education, in Washington DC from 2010 to 2012. In addition, he served as the President of Laney College in Oakland, from 2006 to 2009.

Mr. Finley is the Owner and President of Treasure Creek Minerals, LLC and Regional Finance Manager at Clean Harbor since 2013. He was formerly Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Vimasco Corporation from 2017 to 2022. Prior to that, he was the Division Manager of Champion Industries, Inc., a commercial printing, office supply and retail office furniture company from 2004 to 2013.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Sonoma County, Summit State Bank, is an award-winning community bank servicing the North Bay. The Bank serves small businesses, nonprofits, and the community, with total assets of $1,123 million and total equity of $98 million at December 31, 2023. The Bank has built its reputation over the past 40 years by specializing in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of its customers.

Summit State Bank is dedicated to investing in and celebrating the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. The Bank has been consistently recognized for its achievements and has been awarded Best Places to Work in the North Bay, Top Community Bank Loan Producer, Raymond James Bankers Cup, Super Premier Performing Bank, the Piper Sandler SM-ALL Star Award, the Independent Community Bankers of America’s Best-Performing Community Banks, and the San Francisco Business Times’ 2023 Bay Area Corporate Philanthropists. For more information, visit www.summitstatebank.com.

