Summit Therapeutics plc : Notice of Third Quarter Results

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS TO REPORT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2017 ON 6 DECEMBER 2017

Oxford, UK, 4 December 2017 – Summit Therapeutics plc (AIM: SUMM, NASDAQ: SMMT), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Clostridium difficile infection, will announce its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31 October 2017 on 6 December 2017.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).

