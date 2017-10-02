Summit Therapeutics plc

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS TO HOST R&D DAY 11 OCTOBER 2017

Oxford, UK, 2 October 2017 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM), the drug discovery and development company advancing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Clostridium difficile infection (‘CDI’), will host an R&D Day featuring presentations from experts in quantitative muscle image analysis and CDI alongside Summit’s management on 11 October 2017 in New York City.

This event is open to analysts, institutional investors and members of the press.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investors section on the Company’s website, www.summitplc.com. A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the live presentation.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programs focused on the genetic disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the infectious disease, Clostridium difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).

