Summit to Participate in the D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic Bank Tour

MOOREFIELD, W. Va., Nov. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Phillip Quintana, Northern Virginia Regional President are scheduled to participate in the D.A. Davidson Mid-Atlantic Bank Tour in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.

Mr. Maddy, Mr. Tissue and Mr. Quintana will not be making a formal presentation, and therefore, no webcast will be available. However, they will be meeting individually with various institutional investors and analysts, and their presentation materials are available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.32 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and Southern regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-two banking locations.

Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Sr. Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email: [email protected]

