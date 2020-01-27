Summit to Participate in the Janney West Coast Bank CEO Forum

MOOREFIELD, W.V., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company” or “Summit”) (NASDAQ: SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer, Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Phillip Quintana, Northern Virginia Regional President are scheduled to participate in the Janney West Coast Bank CEO Forum in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 and Thursday, January 30, 2020.

Mr. Maddy, Mr. Tissue and Mr. Quintana will not be making a formal presentation, and therefore, no webcast will be available. However, they will be meeting individually with various institutional investors and analysts, and their presentation materials are available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.4 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates thirty-six banking locations.