Breaking News
Home / Top News / Summit’s Infectious Diseases Technology Platform Yields Novel Antibiotics with Potential in Global Fight Against Gonorrhoea

Summit’s Infectious Diseases Technology Platform Yields Novel Antibiotics with Potential in Global Fight Against Gonorrhoea

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 1 hour ago

Summit Therapeutics plc 
(“Summit” or the “Company”)

Summit’s Infectious Diseases Technology Platform Yields Novel Antibiotics with Potential in Global Fight Against Gonorrhoea

Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, MA, US, 13 March 2018 – Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT, AIM: SUMM) announces the discovery of a series of antibiotic compounds that kill gonorrhoea bacteria via new mechanisms of action. There is a pressing need for novel antibiotics targeting gonorrhoea due to increasing antibiotic resistance and a lack of new treatments. Gonorrhoea has been identified as one of three urgent threats by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (‘CDC’), and a high priority pathogen by the World Health Organisation (‘WHO’).

“Without truly novel mechanism antibacterial drugs we cannot address the issue of antimicrobial resistance. Nowhere is this need more obvious than in gonorrhoea, where increasing resistance and a lack of innovation means we are now nearing an era of untreatable disease,” said Dr David Roblin, President of R&D of Summit. “Tackling this disease therefore fits squarely within Summit’s strategic vision: the development of new mechanism therapies designed to treat specific diseases. This approach aims to demonstrate clear advantages over existing standards of care combined with a compelling value proposition for patients, payors and healthcare providers.”

In early testing, the new series of antibiotic compounds has been shown to have high potency against strains of gonorrhoea with no development of resistance to date. The series of antibiotic compounds was identified using Summit’s recently acquired technology platform. Summit intends to select a candidate from the gonorrhoea programme for entering into IND enabling studies in the second half of 2018. The Company believes the identified series of antibiotic compounds has the potential to produce a new front-line therapy for gonorrhoea.

Dr Roblin added, “We believe that these data demonstrate the power of our recently acquired technology platform to design and generate a pipeline of new mechanism antibiotics. This combines perfectly with our development capabilities and expertise already built in advancing ridinilazole, our late-stage precision antibiotic for C. difficile infection.”

About Gonorrhoea
It is estimated by the WHO that there are approximately 106 million new cases of gonorrhoea globally per year. The US CDC reported in 2013 that 30% of new cases are resistant to at least one of the antibiotics currently used to treat gonorrhoea. Further the organism responsible for this infectious disease, Neisseria gonorrhoea, has consistently developed resistance to each class of antibiotics recommended for treatment. In 2006, the CDC recommended five treatment options. There is now only one treatment recommended by the CDC, a combination of two antibiotics. There are currently no other approved antibiotics that can be effectively deployed to target the disease.

About Summit’s Technology Platform
The Summit infectious diseases technology platform combines transposon technology and bioinformatics to create and screen compounds against proprietary pathogen libraries. It can be used to identify new bacterial targets, elucidate mechanisms of action and help generate potential antibiotic candidates that are less susceptible to resistance development. The platform was obtained as part of the acquisition of Discuva Limited in December 2017.

About Summit Therapeutics
Summit is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of novel medicines for indications in rare and infectious diseases for which there are no existing or only inadequate therapies. Summit is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the infectious disease C. difficile infection. Further information is available at www.summitplc.com and Summit can be followed on Twitter (@summitplc).

Contacts

Summit    
Glyn Edwards / Richard Pye (UK office) Tel: 44 (0)1235 443 951
Erik Ostrowski / Michelle Avery (US office)   +1 617 225 4455
     
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated Adviser) Tel: +44 (0)20 7213 0880
Liam Murray / Tony Rawlinson    
     
N+1 Singer (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell / Jen Boorer    
     
Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker) Tel: +44 (0)20 7886 2500
Freddy Crossley, Corporate Finance    
Tom Salvesen, Corporate Broking    
     
MacDougall Biomedical Communications (US) Tel: +1 781 235 3060
Karen Sharma   [email protected]
     
Consilium Strategic Communications (UK) Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700
Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson /   [email protected]
Philippa Gardner    

Summit Forward-looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including but not limited to, statements about the clinical and preclinical development of the Company’s product candidates, the therapeutic potential of the Company’s product candidates, the potential commercialisation of the Company’s product candidates, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources, the timing of initiation, completion and availability of data from clinical trials, the potential submission of applications for marketing approvals and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation of future clinical trials, availability and timing of data from ongoing and future clinical trials and the results of such trials, whether preliminary results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of that trial or whether results of early clinical trials or preclinical studies will be indicative of the results of later clinical trials, expectations for regulatory approvals, laws and regulations affecting government contracts, availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of filings that the Company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended 31 January 2017. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).

-END-

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.