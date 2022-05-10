Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Sumo Logic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Sumo Logic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 26, 2022. The company will host a conference call on the same day beginning at 1:30 PM Pacific Time (4:30PM Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 from the United States or (201) 689-8561 internationally and reference the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available for approximately two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the recording passcode 13729960. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the Sumo Logic Investor Relations website at http://investor.sumologic.com.

About Sumo Logic
Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact:                                                
Bryan Liberator
Sumo Logic
IR@sumologic.com                                

Media Contact
Carmen Harris
Sumo Logic                                        
charris@sumologic.com                                
(650) 414-1584

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.