Fourth quarter revenue grew 19% year over year to $79.8 million

Full year fiscal 2023 revenue grew 24% year over year to $300.7 million

Full year fiscal 2023 ARR grew 17% year over year to $301.6 million

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 ended January 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $79.8 million, an increase of 19% year over year

GAAP gross margin was 72%; non-GAAP gross margin was 75%

GAAP operating loss was $28.1 million; GAAP operating margin was (35)%

Non-GAAP operating loss was $4.0 million; non-GAAP operating margin was (5)%

GAAP net loss was $27.9 million, or $0.23 per share

Non-GAAP net loss was $3.8 million, or $0.03 per share

Net cash used in operating activities was $5.2 million; free cash flow was $(5.8) million

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities were $343.4 million as of January 31, 2023

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $300.7 million, an increase of 24% year over year

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $301.6 million, an increase of 17% year over year

GAAP gross margin was 68%; non-GAAP gross margin was 72%

GAAP operating loss was $126.9 million; GAAP operating margin was (42)%

Non-GAAP operating loss was $37.6 million; non-GAAP operating margin was (12)%

GAAP net loss was $124.8 million, or $1.06 per share

Non-GAAP net loss was $35.5 million, or $0.30 per share

Net cash used in operating activities was $27.4 million; free cash flow was $(29.4) million

Recent Highlights

Recognized as a Stronger Performer in The Forrester Wave: Security Analytics Platforms.

Transaction with Francisco Partners

In a separate press release issued on February 9, 2023, Sumo Logic announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the Merger) to be acquired by entities affiliated with Francisco Partners Management, L.P. (Francisco Partners). A copy of the press release and supplemental materials can be found on the investor relations page of Sumo Logic’s website at investors.sumologic.com. The additional details and information about the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement and the transactions are available in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Sumo Logic with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 9, 2023.

Given the announced transaction, Sumo Logic will not host an earnings conference call or provide financial guidance in conjunction with this earnings release. Sumo Logic is also withdrawing its previous financial guidance as a result of the pending transaction. For further detail and discussion of Sumo Logic’s financial performance please refer to Sumo Logic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, which will be filed subsequently with the SEC.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through Sumo Logic’s investor relations website at investor.sumologic.com. Sumo Logic uses the investor relations section on its website as the means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor Sumo Logic’s investor relations website in addition to following Sumo Logic’s press releases, SEC filings, and social media.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP net loss per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, expenses related to a cooperation agreement, expenses related to a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust interlock inquiry, and transaction costs related to the Merger. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors, and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements including but not limited to, statements regarding our pending acquisition by Francisco Partners, expectations regarding the benefits of our offerings, our growth strategy and investments, our market opportunity, the potential impact of the macro environment, and our ability to achieve success. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from our acquisitions, the impact of the proposed transaction with Francisco Partners on our ability to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and the risk that it may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional functionality and services to our existing customers, our ability to sustain and manage our growth, our ability to successfully add new features and functionality to our platform, our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including the impact of the recent economic downturn, inflation, and COVID-19, and other risks detailed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on December 6, 2022 and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments could cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO), empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 79,753 $ 67,049 $ 300,668 $ 242,125 Cost of revenue 22,329 22,751 97,551 78,308 Gross profit 57,424 44,298 203,117 163,817 Operating expenses: Research and development 24,598 24,884 104,949 94,652 Sales and marketing 39,770 36,011 153,383 131,311 General and administrative 21,195 13,871 71,649 59,129 Total operating expenses 85,563 74,766 329,981 285,092 Loss from operations (28,139 ) (30,468 ) (126,864 ) (121,275 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 1,616 (24 ) 5,031 10 Interest expense (59 ) (41 ) (173 ) (174 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (26,582 ) (30,533 ) (122,006 ) (121,439 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,314 3,033 2,809 1,926 Net loss $ (27,896 ) $ (33,566 ) $ (124,815 ) $ (123,365 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.13 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 121,172 112,303 117,836 108,695





Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

January 31,

2023 January 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 76,496 $ 79,986 Marketable securities, current 225,643 210,645 Accounts receivable, net 58,366 49,451 Prepaid expenses 9,063 9,792 Deferred sales commissions, current 19,699 17,110 Other current assets 2,545 2,865 Total current assets 391,812 369,849 Marketable securities, noncurrent 41,213 65,866 Property and equipment, net 4,852 4,960 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,381 6,110 Goodwill 94,213 94,967 Acquired intangible assets, net 12,709 26,221 Deferred sales commissions, noncurrent 30,670 32,689 Other assets 2,248 1,469 Total assets $ 579,098 $ 602,131 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,279 $ 7,755 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 26,793 25,425 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,641 4,619 Deferred revenue, current 150,484 131,329 Total current liabilities 196,197 169,128 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 22 2,346 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 1,658 5,944 Other liabilities 6,111 5,744 Total liabilities 203,988 183,162 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 12 11 Additional paid-in-capital 1,027,627 944,447 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,558 ) (4,333 ) Accumulated deficit (645,971 ) (521,156 ) Total stockholders’ equity 375,110 418,969 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 579,098 $ 602,131





Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (27,896 ) $ (33,566 ) $ (124,815 ) $ (123,365 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,997 4,292 15,564 14,181 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 5,375 4,494 20,194 15,847 Amortization (accretion) of marketable securities purchased at a premium (discount) (675 ) 914 740 3,070 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 13,560 15,019 63,493 54,146 Non-cash operating lease cost 955 1,046 3,953 4,178 Other (285 ) 2,326 (502 ) 474 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2,053 ) (6,104 ) (8,975 ) (4,194 ) Prepaid expenses 739 847 721 714 Other assets 369 (254 ) (169 ) 850 Deferred sales commissions (5,789 ) (8,747 ) (20,764 ) (24,999 ) Accounts payable (707 ) (1,458 ) 9,549 2,825 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 4,827 (217 ) 2,233 1,589 Deferred revenue 4,105 13,022 14,869 29,458 Operating lease liabilities (1,082 ) (1,142 ) (4,410 ) (4,513 ) Other liabilities 367 (1,017 ) 961 (752 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,193 ) (10,545 ) (27,358 ) (30,491 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (80,273 ) (65,137 ) (265,269 ) (424,724 ) Maturities of marketable securities 63,138 44,550 245,701 102,508 Sales of marketable securities 2,753 26,251 27,855 41,731 Purchases of property and equipment — (459 ) (386 ) (2,258 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs (644 ) (182 ) (1,630 ) (182 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — — — (40,340 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (15,026 ) 5,023 6,271 (323,265 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments of deferred offering costs — — — (93 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 1,757 3,252 4,588 7,977 Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 3,084 4,352 14,563 22,326 Cash paid for holdback consideration in connection with acquisitions — — (456 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 4,841 7,604 18,695 30,210 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 212 (434 ) (1,098 ) (608 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,166 ) 1,648 (3,490 ) (324,154 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 91,962 78,638 80,286 404,440 End of period $ 76,796 $ 80,286 $ 76,796 $ 80,286





Sumo Logic, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 57,424 $ 44,298 $ 203,117 $ 163,817 Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 350 296 1,455 854 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,985 3,596 12,380 11,753 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 97 79 325 230 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 59,856 $ 48,269 $ 217,277 $ 176,654 GAAP gross margin 72 % 66 % 68 % 68 % Non-GAAP gross margin 75 % 72 % 72 % 73 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 24,598 $ 24,884 $ 104,949 $ 94,652 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (6,811 ) (6,864 ) (28,700 ) (24,363 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (124 ) (242 ) (721 ) (777 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 17,663 $ 17,778 $ 75,528 $ 69,512 GAAP sales and marketing $ 39,770 $ 36,011 $ 153,383 $ 131,311 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (4,119 ) (4,590 ) (18,230 ) (16,397 ) Less: Amortization of acquired intangible assets (150 ) (150 ) (600 ) (383 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses (97 ) (97 ) (378 ) (278 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 35,404 $ 31,174 $ 134,175 $ 114,253 GAAP general and administrative $ 21,195 $ 13,871 $ 71,649 $ 59,129 Less: Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes (2,508 ) (3,458 ) (16,038 ) (14,279 ) Less: Acquisition-related expenses — — — (3,756 ) Less: Expenses related to a cooperation agreement (23 ) — (2,627 ) — Less: Expenses related to a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust interlock inquiry (350 ) — (350 ) — Less: Transaction costs related to the Merger (7,500 ) — (7,500 ) — Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 10,814 $ 10,413 $ 45,134 $ 41,094 Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP loss from operations $ (28,139 ) $ (30,468 ) $ (126,864 ) $ (121,275 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 13,788 15,208 64,423 55,893 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,135 3,746 12,980 12,136 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 318 418 1,424 5,041 Add: Expenses related to a cooperation agreement 23 — 2,627 — Add: Expenses related to a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust interlock inquiry 350 — 350 — Add: Transaction costs related to the Merger 7,500 — 7,500 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (4,025 ) $ (11,096 ) $ (37,560 ) $ (48,205 ) GAAP operating margin (35 )% (45 )% (42 )% (50 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (5 )% (17 )% (12 )% (20 )% Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss $ (27,896 ) $ (33,566 ) $ (124,815 ) $ (123,365 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense and related employer payroll taxes 13,788 15,208 64,423 55,893 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,135 3,746 12,980 12,136 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 318 418 1,424 5,041 Add: Expenses related to a cooperation agreement 23 — 2,627 — Add: Expenses related to a U.S. Department of Justice antitrust interlock inquiry 350 — 350 — Add: Transaction costs related to the Merger 7,500 — 7,500 — Non-GAAP net loss $ (3,782 ) $ (14,194 ) $ (35,511 ) $ (50,295 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.23 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.06 ) $ (1.13 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.46 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 121,172 112,303 117,836 108,695





Sumo Logic, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

(in thousands)

(unaudited)