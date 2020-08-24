Breaking News
Sumo Logic Files Registration Statement with SEC for Proposed Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sumo Logic, Inc. (“Sumo Logic”) today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Sumo Logic has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “SUMO”.

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies are acting as book-running managers for the offering and William Blair, Cowen, Piper Sandler and BTIG are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at [email protected]; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281-8098, by telephone at 877-822-4089 or by email at [email protected]; or Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic is the pioneer of continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion and analysis of application, infrastructure, security and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,000 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy.

