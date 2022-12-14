REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that it was recognized as a strong performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. report: “The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2022.”

“Enterprises are transforming security solutions to adapt to a cloud-first, digital business architecture,” said Dave Frampton SVP/GM Security Business Unit, Sumo Logic. “Our cloud-native architected solutions to modern detection and investigation workflows are being recognized for both innovation and scale as enterprises invest in making their business both reliable and secure.”

The Forrester report notes, “Reference customers highlight that the offering scales well and is suitable for multiple use cases across the organization including security, R&D, site reliability engineering, and DevOps.”

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM consists of an elastic-scale data lake, adaptive detection analytics, and integrated SOAR workflow automation and orchestration. Built to help customers adapt security operations with increased precision and efficiency, Cloud SIEM is for customers at any stage of the security maturity lifecycle, from emerging security practices to global Fortune 100 security operations centers. It also integrates with the industry-recognized Sumo Logic Observability solution for DevSecOps to converge data, workflows, and analytics as demanded by many use cases in the modern digital enterprise.

The full report “The Forrester Wave™: Security Analytics Platforms, Q4 2022” is available for download: www.sumologic.com/brief/forrester-wave-security-analytics-platforms .

