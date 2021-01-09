Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SumOfUs Delivers Message to Jack Dorsey: BAN TRUMP

SumOfUs Delivers Message to Jack Dorsey: BAN TRUMP

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Campaigning Group Docks Boat Outside Twitter CEO’s San Francisco Home Demanding Permanent Action Following Violent Coup

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Two days after a mob of far-right extremists stormed the Capitol, campaigning group SumOfUs has docked a 30-foot boat outside Jack Dorsey’s home in the Bay area with a massive “Ban Trump Banner” urging Twitter to remove President Trump from the platform permanently. ​The boat is visible several meters away from China Beach, which is open to the public.

Photos and video of the event can be found here:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/sumofus/albums/72157717794101917 

This is part of an online campaign which has grown exponentially in the past 24 hours, with already 70,000 people signing a ​petition​ to Twitter and Facebook’s CEOs demanding they take immediate and lasting action.

On Tuesday during the height of the violent protests, Trump tweeted about Pence’s lack of “courage” to do what is necessary — egging on supporters to “stay strong” as they violently stormed the Capitol. In response, tech platforms placed temporary suspensions on Trump’s accounts — with Twitter placing a 12 hour suspension which has now lapsed, and Facebook suspending his account “at least” until Trump’s term is over. But this week’s violence proves that these measures are not nearly enough.

“Donald Trump has a proven track record of utilizing social media to post and amplify harmful disinformation – from Covid lies, to baseless claims of election fraud, as well as his incitement of violence,” said Emma Ruby-Sachs, executive director of SumOfUS. “He is another egregious example of Big Tech’s love affair with extremism and violence. They need to ban him for good and then fix the algorithms that grew this terrorist movement.”

Pressure on social media platforms continues to build ahead of a much anticipated battle in Congress to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields online platforms from liability for content posted by their users.

“Right now, extremist content drives engagement and profits and that’s why the platforms have been so terrible at regulating themselves. The only way to stop this from happening again, is to pass laws that protect all of us from the tech giants,” Ruby-Sachs continued. “We sincerely hope Jack Dorsey hears our call, and shows that he’s willing to take bold measures to protect his users, even if it means upsetting the bullies. There’s too much at stake for tech giants to shirk their responsibility in how their platforms are being used to destroy our democracy.”

For media inquiries, email Rewan Al-Haddad: ​[email protected] 

About SumOfUs

SumOfUS is an advocacy nonprofit organization and online community with nearly 17 million members worldwide. We combine and amplify consumers’ voices to make sure regulators and corporations around the world hear them. Together, our community of millions act as a global consumer watchdog – running and winning campaigns to hold the biggest companies in the world accountable. More information can be found at​ www.SumOfUs.org 

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.