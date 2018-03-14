Sun Care Products Markets 2016-2024: Sun Protection, Self Tanning & After Sun Products – Global Strategic Business Report 2018

Dublin, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Sun Care Products – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sun Care Products in US$ Million by the following Segments:

Sun Protection Products

Self-Tanning Products

After-Sun Products

The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Avon Products, Inc. (USA)

Bayer Healthcare (Germany)

Beiersdorf AG (Germany)

Blistex, Inc. (USA)

Clarins Group (France)

Coty, Inc. (USA)

Edgewell Personal Care Company (USA)

Johnson & Johnson (USA)

Neutrogena Corporation (USA)

L’Oral S.A (France)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)

The Este Lauder Companies Inc. (USA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance (Switzerland)

Key Topics Covered:

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industry to Shine with Brighter Prospects

Current & Future Analysis

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Challenges in a Nutshell

Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth

Sunscreens and Skin Cancer

Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products

Value Added Features Drive Sales

Demand for Youthful Appearence Add to Market Opportunities

Competition

Leading Players

Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies

2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS

Innovations Fuel Growth in Suncare Products Market

Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients

Novel Ingredients

A Prime Focus Area in Corporate R&D Agenda

Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market

Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up

Preference for Organic Products on Rise

Multi-Functional Products

A Crossover Segment Gaining Popularity

Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products

Self-Tanning Products Witness Strong Demand

Industry Witnesses Growing Penetration of Nano Particles in Sun Care Products

Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin

An Emerging Niche

Sun Care Products for Kids

A High Growth Avenue

Smart Devices and Wearables to Determine Sun Exposure Drive Opportunities

Anti-Pollution Sunscreens Gain Entry

Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace

Market Witnesses Evolution of Edible Sunscreens

Lotion Pumps for Sun Care Products Witness Rapid Uptake

Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier

Sunscreens with High SPF under Question Even as their Demand Increases

3. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Departmental Stores

Direct Sales

Discount Stores

Drug Stores

Salons

Specialty Stores

Other Channels

Online Stores

A Key Distribution Channel for Sun Care Products

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Sun Care Products

Sun Light Factsheet

Sun Protection Products

Self-Tanning Products

After-Sun Products

Effects of UV Radiation

UV Protection A Must

Active Ingredients

5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES

Innospec to Unveil Range of Multifunctional Sun Care ingredients

Filorga Introduces UV-Bronze High Protection Sun Care Range

Biotherm Introduces Eco-Designed’ Sun Care Range

James Read Launches New Sunless Tanning Products

Pacifica Suncare Launches 50 SPF Mineral Sun Protection Spray

Image Skincare Introduces New Prevention + Suncare Products

St. Tropez Introduces Self-Tanning Sheet Mask

Edgewell Personal Care Introduces New Sunscreen Products under Banana Boat brand

Skeyndor India Rolls out New Sun Care Range

Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Introduces Siligel, MelinOIL & the new Sun Defense

DuPont Tate & Lyle Offer Facial Moisturizer for Sun Protection

MyChelle Introduces Sun Shield Liquid Tint SPF 50

Happy Skin Introduces New Sun Care Line

ALASTIN Skincare Introduces ALASTIN HydraTint ProMineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Unilever to Acquire Carver Korea

Eurofins Group Acquires Dermatest

Skin Elements to Acquire Tom McArthur Pty Ltd

Solsence Partners with Colorescience to Develop Sunscreens

L’Oral to Acquire Valeant’ Skincare Brands

SKIN Sunscreen Enters into Partnership with CoLLo Apparel

Innospec to Acquire the European Personal Care and Home Care Business of Huntsman

SC Johnson to Acquire Babyganics

Clinical Research Laboratories Acquires Suncare Research Laboratories

Sunless Acquires Norvell Skin Solutions

7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 207)

The United States (61)

Canada (4) Japan (1)

Europe (102) France (27) Germany (5) The United Kingdom (8) Italy (9) Spain (9) Rest of Europe (44)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37)

Middle East (1) Africa (1)

