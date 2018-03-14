Sun Care Products Markets 2016-2024: Sun Protection, Self Tanning & After Sun Products – Global Strategic Business Report 2018

Dublin, March 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Sun Care Products – Global Strategic Business Report” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sun Care Products in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Sun Protection Products
- Self-Tanning Products
- After-Sun Products
The report profiles 191 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Avon Products, Inc. (USA)
- Bayer Healthcare (Germany)
- Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
- Blistex, Inc. (USA)
- Clarins Group (France)
- Coty, Inc. (USA)
- Edgewell Personal Care Company (USA)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- Neutrogena Corporation (USA)
- L’Oral S.A (France)
- Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- The Este Lauder Companies Inc. (USA)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance (Switzerland)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Industry to Shine with Brighter Prospects
- Current & Future Analysis
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Challenges in a Nutshell
- Developing Countries Drive Future Market Growth
- Sunscreens and Skin Cancer
- Consumer Awareness: Key to Demand for Sun Care Products
- Value Added Features Drive Sales
- Demand for Youthful Appearence Add to Market Opportunities
- Competition
- Leading Players
- Manufacturers Devise Distinct Strategies
2. MARKET TRENDS AND DRIVERS
- Innovations Fuel Growth in Suncare Products Market
- Demand for Stronger Sunscreens Ups the Demand for Ingredients
- Novel Ingredients
- A Prime Focus Area in Corporate R&D Agenda
- Sustainability Emerges as a Buzzword in Sun Care Products Market
- Demand for Natural Sun Screens Picks Up
- Preference for Organic Products on Rise
- Multi-Functional Products
- A Crossover Segment Gaining Popularity
- Sun Protection Factor (SPF) in Skin Care Products
- Self-Tanning Products Witness Strong Demand
- Industry Witnesses Growing Penetration of Nano Particles in Sun Care Products
- Sunscreens for Sensitive Skin
- An Emerging Niche
- Sun Care Products for Kids
- A High Growth Avenue
- Smart Devices and Wearables to Determine Sun Exposure Drive Opportunities
- Anti-Pollution Sunscreens Gain Entry
- Research-Backed Ingredients: Key to Success in the Marketplace
- Market Witnesses Evolution of Edible Sunscreens
- Lotion Pumps for Sun Care Products Witness Rapid Uptake
- Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier
- Sunscreens with High SPF under Question Even as their Demand Increases
3. DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
- Departmental Stores
- Direct Sales
- Discount Stores
- Drug Stores
- Salons
- Specialty Stores
- Other Channels
- Online Stores
- A Key Distribution Channel for Sun Care Products
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Sun Care Products
- Sun Light Factsheet
- Sun Protection Products
- Self-Tanning Products
- After-Sun Products
- Effects of UV Radiation
- UV Protection A Must
- Active Ingredients
5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/LAUNCHES
- Innospec to Unveil Range of Multifunctional Sun Care ingredients
- Filorga Introduces UV-Bronze High Protection Sun Care Range
- Biotherm Introduces Eco-Designed’ Sun Care Range
- James Read Launches New Sunless Tanning Products
- Pacifica Suncare Launches 50 SPF Mineral Sun Protection Spray
- Image Skincare Introduces New Prevention + Suncare Products
- St. Tropez Introduces Self-Tanning Sheet Mask
- Edgewell Personal Care Introduces New Sunscreen Products under Banana Boat brand
- Skeyndor India Rolls out New Sun Care Range
- Lucas Meyer Cosmetics Introduces Siligel, MelinOIL & the new Sun Defense
- DuPont Tate & Lyle Offer Facial Moisturizer for Sun Protection
- MyChelle Introduces Sun Shield Liquid Tint SPF 50
- Happy Skin Introduces New Sun Care Line
- ALASTIN Skincare Introduces ALASTIN HydraTint ProMineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Unilever to Acquire Carver Korea
- Eurofins Group Acquires Dermatest
- Skin Elements to Acquire Tom McArthur Pty Ltd
- Solsence Partners with Colorescience to Develop Sunscreens
- L’Oral to Acquire Valeant’ Skincare Brands
- SKIN Sunscreen Enters into Partnership with CoLLo Apparel
- Innospec to Acquire the European Personal Care and Home Care Business of Huntsman
- SC Johnson to Acquire Babyganics
- Clinical Research Laboratories Acquires Suncare Research Laboratories
- Sunless Acquires Norvell Skin Solutions
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 191 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 207)
- The United States (61)
- Canada (4) Japan (1)
- Europe (102)
- France (27)
- Germany (5)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (9)
- Spain (9)
- Rest of Europe (44)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37)
- Middle East (1) Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tnlqzc/sun_care_products?w=12
