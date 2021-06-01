Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Breaking News
Southfield, MI, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its second quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its second quarter operating results on Monday, July 26, 2021, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.
U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039
International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671
Passcode: 13720116
The replay will be accessible through August 10, 2021.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 562 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising over 151,600 developed sites and nearly 38,800 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states and Ontario, Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing
Chief Financial Officer
(248) 208-2500
www.suncommunities.com

