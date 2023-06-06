Southfield, MI, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas (collectively, the “properties”), today announced the dates for its second quarter 2023 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its second quarter operating results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12:00 P.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: (877) 407-9039

International: (201) 689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on the Company’s website www.suncommunities.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: (844) 512-2921

International: (412) 317-6671

Passcode: 13739127

The replay will be accessible through August 10, 2023.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2023, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

For Further Information at the Company:

Fernando Castro-Caratini

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com