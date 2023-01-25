Southfield, MI, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company” and “Sun”), announced, effective today, that, Mr. Jeff Blau has joined the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director.

Mr. Blau is Chief Executive Officer and a partner of Related Companies, a fully-integrated real estate firm based in New York, NY. For over 33 years, he has directed and overseen new developments totaling over $60 billion in virtually every sector of the real estate industry. As CEO, he is responsible for Related Companies’ strategic direction, acquisitions and new development opportunities, and financing activities across all business platforms.

Mr. Blau serves on the Board of Directors of Equinox Holdings, Inc., a New York City-based luxury fitness company that serves customers worldwide and which operates several lifestyle brands, including Equinox, Equinox Hotels, and SoulCycle; he also serves on the Board of Real Estate Roundtable, where he Chairs the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee (ED&I). Mr. Blau has received numerous honors for his business, civic and philanthropic activities, including being named to Crain’s New York’s New Influentials list of 25 leaders reshaping New York, and serves on the boards of the Central Park Conservancy, the New York City Partnership Fund, Robin Hood Foundation, Trinity School, Lincoln Center, and The Mount Sinai Medical Center. Mr. Blau completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Michigan, received a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and serves on the Boards of both schools.

“Sun is very pleased to welcome Jeff to our Board,” said Gary Shiffman, Chief Executive Officer. “Mr. Blau’s experience leading one of the most respected and forward-thinking real estate development companies will be a tremendous addition to our organization.”

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 662 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising over 180,500 developed sites and over 46,100 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

